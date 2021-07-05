HUNTINGTON -- West Virginia Tech long has attracted local student-athletes, but even more so since moving from Montgomery to Beckley in 2015.
The following is a look at six local former high school stars who competed for the Golden Bears last season:
- Cameron Asbury, Spring Valley H.S., baseball. A red-shirt junior pitcher, Asbury appeared in five games, throwing 8 1/3 innings. He was 0-0 with an 8.64 earned run average. He allowed 14 hits, struck out six and walked six.
- Zachary Byrd, Lincoln County H.S., baseball. A red-shirt freshman, Byrd didn't see game action last season.
- Michaela Hall, Hurricane H.S., volleyball. A senior middle hitter, Hall made 45 kills, and two assists.
- Logan McClure, Hurricane H.S., baseball. A sophomore pitcher, McClure hurled in 16 games, all in relief, and went 1-2 with a 6.69 ERA. n 35 innings, McClure allowed 45 hits, struck out 31 and walked 19. He recorded one save.
- Gunner Short, Boyd County H.S., men's basketball. Short, a 6-foot-4 red-shirt junior who played his senior season at Boyd County after transferring from Fairland, sat out last season with a knee injury. Short transferred to WVU Tech from the University of Rio Grande.
- Emilee Whitt, South Point H.S., women's basketball. A 5-8 freshman guard, Whitt appeared in 20 games and averaged 4.5 points per contest. She made 33 of 94 shots, 17 of 54 from 3-point range, and 7 of 13 free throws. She also averaged 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.