Three Ironton football players received scholarship offers in the last week. Linebacker/running back Trevor Carter picked up an offer from Wisconsin. Colorado State offered tight end Ashton Duncan. Defensive lineman Angelo Washington was offered by West Virginia State.
Dartmouth offered Huntington High offensive lineman Max Wentz. The University of Pikeville offered Cabell Midland running back Isaiah Vaughn. Coal Grove basketball standout Abbey Hicks visited Alice Lloyd College. Northwest's Landen Smith signed to run track and cross country for Shawnee State.
Rock Hill softball player Makenzie Hanshaw committed to the University of Rio Grande. Fairland softball player Emily Bowen committed to Davis & Elkins College. Fairland golfer Clayton Thomas signed with Marshall. Boyd County basketball standout Laney Whitmore signed with Fairmont State.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Fairland Middle School's 4x800 relay team of Brody Buchanan, Isiah McNicol, Will Callicoat and Weston Goff ran 9:13 to break a 20-year-old school mark and record the third-best time in the country, according to USA Milesplit.
Coal Grove High School's girls broke a 41-year-old school record in the 4x400 relay. Junior Kylee Thomas joined freshmen Laura Hamm, Kylie Montgomery and Olivia Kingery to run 4:14. Charleston Catholic's Aiden Satterfield scored 46 points, including his 1,000th, and made a school record 10 3 pointers.
Symmes Valley freshman baseball player Brayden Webb went 5 for 5 with a home run and eight runs batted in against Western-Pike. Greenup County's Trenton Hannah set a school record in the discus throw with a heave of 143-05. Ironton St. Joe baseball coach Greg Bryant won his 250th game.
West Virginia Wesleyan softball player Lauryn King, daughter of former Huntington High and Marshall football star Shannon King, drove in nine runs in a game for West Virginia Wesleyan. Rowan County's Mason Moore no-hit Ashland.
Wahama softball pitcher Mikie Lieving needed just 48 pitches to hurl a perfect game against Tyler Consolidated. Ravenswood beat Buffalo 14-11 in a girls high school basketball sectional tournament game. Cabell Midland scored seven runs in its last at bat to beat Lincoln County 10-9 in softball.
OFFICIALS HALL OF FAME: The River Cities Basketball Official Association will induct six members into its hall of fame on May 16.
Inductees from the 2020 class are Kevin Anderson, Bruce Marcum and John Queen. Entering the Hall from the 2021 class are Karl Gillette, Jack McKinney and Wes Sites.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Marshall University and Logan High School basketball star Shayna Gore has accepted a graduate assistant position with the Indiana University women's basketball team. Gore was the girls head coach at St. Albans High School.
Raceland hired Joe Bryan as it new boys basketball head coach. A 2002 Raceland graduate, Bryan was athletic director at Russell. Austin Pack pitched a perfect game as Ashland defeated Simons 4-0 in middle school baseball.
Parkersburg Catholic's girls basketball team entered regional play on a 41-game winning streak. Pendleton County's boys basketball team entered the postseason with a 35-game win streak. Basketball players Harley Paynter of Boyd County and Aubrey Hill of Russell were selected for the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Series.
Former Spring Valley track star Chase Davis of the University of Rio Grande won the won the women's high jump in the River States Conference meet with a leap of 1.55 meters (5.08 feet). Former Ironton softball star Kenzie Cremeens of Rio Grande was named RSC player of the week.
Former Fairland standout runner Jessica Price broke a Shawnee State University record in the 10,000-meter run, finishing in 35:45.42. Former Huntington Prep basketball star Jaemyn Brakefield transferred from Duke to Mississippi.
Former Ironton High School track standout Riley Schreck of Alice Lloyd College won the javelin throw at the River States Conference track and field meet. Former Spring Valley football star Graeson Malashevich was named the top walk-on of the spring at West Virginia University.
REPORT SCORES: To report results of sporting events, e-mail hdsports@hdmediallc.com.