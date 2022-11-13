The first day of the November college signing period was busy for local high school student-athletes, as several penned name to National Letters of Intent.
Cabell Midland softball centerfielder Kaitlyn Wallis signed with Eastern Kentucky. She starred in track in middle school and basketball until her junior year of high school before opting to concetrate on softball.
“I decided to buckle down and stick to softball,” Wallis said. “I still enjoy running because it allows me to clear my head and gives me that feeling of satisfaction I don’t always get with weightlifting.”
A pair of Wahama softball standouts signed with NCAA Division I programs. Pitcher Mikie Lieving agreed to play for Ohio University. Catcher Amber Wolfe signed with Radford.
Two Lincoln County players also signed with major college programs. Catcher Josie Bird signed with Indiana and shortstop Haleigh Adkins with Miami (Ohio). Wheelersburg standout softball player Macee Eaton continued a family tradition of major college athletes, signing with Virginia.
Grace Christian baseball standout Marshall Cummings signed with NCAA Division III Clark Summit, a Christian school in Clark Summit, Pennsylvania.
Two George Washington student-athletes signed, basketball player Ben Nicol with Ohio and football kicker Rylan Morehead with Lee University of Cleveland, Tennessee.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
