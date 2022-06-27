Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics:
Marshall University is a natural favorite of local student-athletes. The following is a look at six who played for the Thundering Herd last season:
BRETT ARMBRUSTER, Cabell Midland H.S., cross country. The junior finished 159th in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional in 35:38.2. Armbruster was 59th in the Conference USA championships in 27:05.9. He was 57th at the VertCross Invitational in 28:17.2.
CHAD HEINER, Cabell Midland H.S., baseball. The sophomore righthander appeared in 15 games, starting six, and went 1-2 with a 5.40 earned run average. In 46 2/3 innings, he allowed 58 hits, struck out 39 and walked 28. Foes batted .307.
ABI HUGH, Huntington St. Joe, women's soccer. The junior played in all 16 of the Thundering Herd's matches, starting 15. She took 17 shots, eight on goal, and issued one assist. Hugh was a Conference USA academic medalist and member of the C-USA honor roll.
TESIA SCHRAY, Huntington H.S., women's soccer. The senior defender appeared in two games, both starts, took two shots and scored one goal.
CODY SHARP, Spring Valley H.S., baseball. The junior righthander appeared in six games, all in relief, before entering the transfer portal. He went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and two saves. In four innings, he fanned five and walked seven, while allowing three hits.
HANNA SHROUT, Fairland H.S., women's golf. The sophomore competed in two tournament and posted a 79.67 stroke average, with seven birdies. Shrout was a Conference USA academic medalist and C-USA honor roll member.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
