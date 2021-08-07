HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School football players quickly emptied the cardboard box of knee pads before practice on Friday, while others searched for girdles and coach Billy Seals and athletic director Bruce Senior discussed how many jerseys they had.
Those were happy sites and sounds compared to some programs.
“Across the state, the coaches I talk to, their numbers are down a little bit,” Seals said. “I think the (COVID-19) pandemic has a little bit of effect on kids mentally. Some got used to sitting around not doing anything and they liked it. Our numbers are about the same. We’re excited to get back to normal football, keep everybody safe and enjoy this great game.”
The Highlanders field a roster of more than 70 players. Nearby Cabell Midland split practices in two, trying to find work for about 100 players. Spring Valley took the field with its usual large numbers.
“We’re about where we always are,” Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said. “We’re usually around 90, give or take 10 either way.”
Seals, though, said not every team is so fortunate.
“It wasn’t good for anyone,” Seals said of the pandemic that cost most teams in the state games last season. “I think it’s had an effect on kids. A lot of kids went out and got jobs after the pandemic. A lot of restaurants were hiring at a pretty good wage.”
While large Class AAA schools can make do, Class AA and Class A programs could be hit hard by just a few players opting not to play.
