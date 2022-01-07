About 6 inches of snow halted basketball games, wrestling matches and other athletic events Friday throughout the Tri-State.
The marquee matchup was Ashland at Boyd County girls, a tussle of two Kentucky powers and archrivals certain to draw a large crowd under normal circumstances. Those fans won’t see the showdown of Lions and Kittens until Feb. 10, the date for which it is rescheduled.
Two other Ashland games — at Easter Carter on Saturday, vs. Rowan County on Monday — were postponed. No makeup date was set for the contest with the Raiders. The Kittens and Vikings are slated to play Feb. 14.
Other Friday games rescheduled include, Fairland at Rock Hill boys to 12:30, Jan. 15; Ironton St. Joe at Symmes Valley boys to 7:30 p.m., Saturday; East Carter at West Carter boys to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 5; Floyd Central at Lawrence County boys to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Ironton’s boys game at Portsmouth was shelved until Feb. 8, not by snow, but because of COVID-19 issues in the Trojans program.
Friday games postponed without makeup dates announced included Chesapeake at Gallia Academy; Ripley at Winfield boys, Green at Western-Pike boys, and Nitro at Poca boys. Ashland boys coach Jason Mays said his team’s game with Pikeville will not be made up.
Thursday games postponed with makeup dates announced include Symmes Valley at Portsmouth Notre Dame girls, 7:30 p.m., Monday; Boyd County at Johnson Central boys, 8 p.m., Saturday; Fairland at Coal Grove girls, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 31.
Saturday’s game featuring the Ironton St. Joe girls at South Webster was switched from 7:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
