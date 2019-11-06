HUNTINGTON — If the West Virginia high school football playoffs began today, five local teams would play first-round home games.
Cabell Midland, Spring Valley, Huntington High, Poca and Tolsia all are in the top eight of their respective classes. The top 16 at the end of the season qualify for the playoffs, with the first eight designated as home teams. This weekend marks the final week of the regular season.
Cabell Midland (9-0, 15.11 points) is No. 2 in Class AAA, behind defending state champion Martinsburg (10-0, 16.1). The Knights likely can secure the No. 2 spot and be eligible for three home games as long as they continue winning with a victory at 7:30 p.m. Friday at No. 13 South Charleston (4-5, 6.33).
Spring Valley (8-1, 13.11) surged from No. 5 to No. 3 with a 35-0 triumph over Ashland last week. the Timberwolves play at No. 8 Huntington High (5-4, 8.67) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Parkersburg South (8-1, 13.0) is fourth, followed by Musselman (8-2, 11.9), Wheeling Park (7-2, 11.33) and George Washington (6-3, 9.78). Greenbrier East (6-3, 8.44) is ninth, Capital (5-4, 8.33) 10th, Parkersburg (5-4, 7.89) 11th and Spring Mills (5-4, 7.78) 12th. Riverside (4-5, 6.22) is at No. 14. Preston (4-5, 6.0) and John Marshall (4-5, 5.78) round out the top 16.
Hurricane (3-6, 5.11) is 17th entering Friday’s home game with No. 25 St. Albans (1-8, 1.0).
In Class AA, Poca (9-0, 12.78) remained third, behind defending champion Fairmont Senior (9-0, 14.11) and Bridgeport (8-1, 13.11). The Dots play at No. 36 Wayne (1-8) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Frankfort (8-1, 11.33), Bluefield (8-1, 11.33) and Keyser (8-1, 11.33) are tied for fourth. Oak Glen (10-0, 10.6) is seventh and North Marion (7-2, 10.11) is eighth.
Shady Spring (9-1, 10.0) is ninth and Nicholas County (7-2, 9.67) 10th. Mingo Central (7-2, 9.22) and Winfield (7-2, 9.22) are tied with Wyoming East (7-2, 9.22) for 11th. Man (7-2, 8.89) is 14th, followed by Liberty-Harrison (7-2, 8.67) and Lewis County (6-3, 8.33).
Tolsia (6-3, 7.22) is tied with St. Marys (7-2, 7.22) for sixth in Class A. Doddridge County (9-0, 10.44) is perched atop the division. Ritchie County (8-1, 9.33) is second. Pendleton County (8-1, 9.11), No. 1 last week, fell to third after a 35-0 loss to No. 13 Moorefield (6-4, 6.2).
Greenbrier West (8-1, 8.56) is fourth, followed in the top eight by Williamstown (8-2, 8.5), Tolsia, St. Marys and Midland Trail (6-3, 7.11).
Tygarts Valley (7-2, 7.56) is ninth, followed by Wheeling Central (5-4, 6.5), Cameron (7-3, 6.25), Tug Valley (6-3, 6.22), Moorefield, East Hardy (6-3, 5.89), South Harrison (5-4, 5.78) and Weirton Madonna (6-3, 5.73).