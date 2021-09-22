PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Three local softball stars — Brooke Webb of Chesapeake, Kalle Coleman of Wheelersburg and Aleeya Adkins of Greenup County — of Shawnee State University were named NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
The trio was part of a program-record 13 players named to the academic All-Mid-South Conference list.
Coleman and Webb, who each posted GPAs well above 3.9, notched 3.98 and 3.97 marks, respectively to head up the charge. Coleman, who will graduate with a bachelor's degree in accounting, finished with exactly 120 hours of academic credit while Webb has more than 105 hours of academic credit as an exercise science major.
Kylie Sims, who holds a 3.87 GPA as a middle childhood education major with a concentration in math and language arts for grades four through nine, has over 80 hours of academic credit on her line. She's followed by Adkins, who currently sits as the owner of a 3.72 GPA with over 110 hours of academic credit in exercise science, and Andrea Little, who has a 3.6 GPA with over 60 hours of academic credit in exercise science as well.
Following the quintet, Bailey Kemp, Josie Campbell and Gracie Keplinger all hold identical GPAs of 3.51. Kemp, an exercise science major, will graduate with a bachelor's degree in the field and over 145 hours of academic credit to her line, while Campbell, who also holds a 3.51 GPA with more than 75 hours of academic credit, is a middle childhood education major with a concentration in math and science for grades four through nine.
Keplinger, who is an occupational therapy major, has already earned a bachelor's degree in the field with two full seasons of eligibility left. She will be pursuing a master's degree in the same area after earning over 130 hours as an undergrad.
Ashton Rankin, a major in nursing, has a 3.48 GPA with over 105 hours of credit as a student while Mo Wolansky and Kylie Ray each obtained 3.45 GPAs themselves. Wolansky, who will graduate with a bachelor's degree in exercise science, has 150 hours to her credit while Ray, a occupational therapy major, has 85 hours of academic credit.
Sunetrius Armstrong and Faith Brown, who also qualified as Academic All-MSC honorees, notched GPAs of 3.41 and 3.38. Armstrong has over 90 hours of academic credit as a nursing major while Brown, a middle childhood education major with a concentration in math and science for grades four through nine, has over 95 hours of academic credit herself.
In addition to the 13 players who qualified for academic distinction, Laiken Rice also earned a 3.75 GPA and has over 105 hours of academic credit as a early childhood education major. She will be eligible for the award from 2022 on forward as she completed her third semester as a student-athlete this past spring. Rebekah Badgett posted a 3.13 GPA herself, allowing the SSU softball program to put 15 of its 16 players at sophomore or above academic standing above a 3.0 in the classroom.