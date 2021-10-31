HUNTINGTON -- A trio of local golfers head the Ohio Division II, All-Southeast District boys golf team.
Landon Roberts of Fairland, Laith Hamid of Gallia Academy and Owen Mault of Wheelersburg made the first team, along with Kameron Maple of Oak Hill, Jack Holcomb of Circleville and Wesley Potts of Greenfield McClain.
Beau Johnson of Gallia Academy made the second team, as did Charlie Lewis and Jace Tucker of Unioto, Logan Cummings of Piketon, Garrett Wahl of Washington and Ethan Stephenson of Fairfield Union.
Jackson McComas of Chesapeake, Matt Sheridan of Ironton, Brady Gill of Wheelersburg, Landon McGee of Meigs, Brayden Sexton of South Point, Jeremiah Fizer of Fairland and Hunter Cook of Gallia Academy earned honorable mention.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
