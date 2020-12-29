HUNTINGTON -- Gavin Hunt of Fairland, and Cameron Deere and Trent Hacker of Ironton, were selected to the rosters of the Ohio North-South high school football all-star game.
Hunt earned first-team All-Ohio Division VI honors as a wide receiver after helping the Dragons to to an 8-2 record and a spot in the Region 23 championship game. The 6-foot, 170-pound senior caught 50 passes for an Ohio Valley Conference-best 1,078 yards last season. He also was one of the state's more-dangerous kick returners.
"I'm blessed to get to play one more high school football game," Hunt said. "I'm blessed to have had the coaches I've had along the way and pushing me to do my best."
Hacker, a 6-2, 180-pound wide receiver/corner back, caught 18 passes for 405 yards to help the Fighting Tigers to an 11-1 record, an OVC championship and a runner-up finish in Division V.
"I'm blessed to have this opportunity," Hacker said of the North-South nod. "I want to thank everyone who has been through this ride with me. Without God, none of this would be possible."
Deere starred as a linebacker and running back. A 5-11, 200-pound senior, Deere also is an academic standout with a 4.95 grade point average and a score of 29 on his ACT.
"God has blessed me with the opportunity," Deere said of the North-South game. "Thank you to my coaches and everyone who has helped me get here."
All three players were named to the South squad. All are receiving considerable small-college recruiting attention.