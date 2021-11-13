HUNTINGTON -- Nate Cochran and Angelo Washington of Ironton joined Fairland's J.D. Brumfield in being honored as Ohio Southeast District defensive players of the year.
Cochran, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound senior defensive tackle, and Washington, a 6-1, 225-pound senior linebacker, were selected co-defensive players of the year in Division V. Brumfield, a 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker, was tabbed defender of the year in Division VI. All three players led their squads to the third round of the playoffs.
Symmes Valley's Rusty Webb was named coach of the year in Division VI after leading the Vikings to a 10-1 record and the playoffs.
In Division IV, wide receiver Kenyon Franklin, offensive lineman Isaac Clary and linebacker Cole Hines of Gallia Academy were first-team selections. Waverly swept player of the year honors with receiver Wade Futhey on offense and linebacker J.T. Barnett on defense. Former Marshall University player and Cabell Midland assistant T.J. Carper of Vinton County was named coach of the year after guiding the Vikings to a 6-4 record, its first winning season since 2004, and a playoff berth.
Division V first-teamers included wide receiver Ty Perkins, offensive lineman Rylan Cecil, running back Jaquez Keyes, all-purpose player Landen Wilson, kicker Matt Sheridan, defensive end Ashton Duncan, defensive back Aaron Masters and Washington and Cochran of Ironton; wide receivers Reade Pendleton and Dariyonne Bryant, quarterback Drew Roe, linebackers Ashton Klaiber and James Thurman of Portsmouth; defensive tackle Nick Burns of Chesapeake; offensive lineman Andrew Dodson and quarterback Coulter Cleland of Meigs; offensive lineman Caleb Miller, kicker Braxton Sammons, defensive lineman Josh Boggs, linebacker Carson Williams and defensive back Josh Clark of Wheelersburg; and linebacker Michael Conkle of River Valley.
Roe was the offensive player of the year.
In Division 6, first-team players included receiver Zander Schmidt, offensive lineman Steven Rhoades. defensive end Casey Hudson, defensive lineman R.J. Ward, defensive back Steeler Leep and Brumfield from Fairland; tight end Perry Kingery, offensive lineman Brad Wheeler, running back Chase Hall and defensive back Jarren Hicks from Coal Grove; running back Ethan Patterson, defensive lineman Eli Patterson, defensive back Levi Niece and linebackers Brayden Webb and Grayson Walsh of Symmes Valley; and all-purpose player Owen Hankins of Rock Hill.
Special-mention players in Division IV included Brody Fellure and Mason Skidmore of Gallia Academy. In Division V, Riley Boggs, C.J. McCall, Blake Murrell and Lincoln Barnes of Ironton; Morgan Roberts of Meigs; Amare Johnson and Beau Lattimore of Portsmouth; and Eric Lattimore and Brock Brumfield of Wheelersburg were special-mention selections. Division VI special-mention picks included Alec Dement, Riley Kazee and Mason Ward of Fairland; Levi Best and Tanner McComas of Symmes Valley; Brayden Malone and Lane Smith of Rock Hill; and Clay Ferguson and Steven Simpson of Coal Grove. Special-mention players in Division VII included, Ethan Hayslip of Green and Devin Siders of South Gallia.