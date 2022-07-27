Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics.
HUNTINGTON — Local female student-athletes have found opportunities at colleges throughout the region. Following is a look at six:
CALI BARNES-PIEROTTI, Gallia Academy, Marietta track: A sophomore honor student, Barnes-Pierotti placed third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:25.57 and fourth in the triple jump at 9.51 meters at the Mount St. Joseph Invitational. She leaped 31 feet, 6.75 inches to place 10th in the triple jump at the Ashland Alumni Open. She ran 18.55 in the 100-meter hurdles to finish 13th in the Ohio Athletic Conference championships.
EMILY BROWN, Boyd County HS, Pikeville golf: Brown played in six tournaments last season as a sophomore and shot a low round of 83 in the Mid-South Conference championship. She shot a 36-hole 180 at the East Tennessee State Collegiate and a 54-hole best 263 at the Mid-South Conference championship. Brown was named to the conference all-academic team.
CHLOE COLLINS, Raceland HS, Bellarmine softball: The freshman infielder hit six home runs and drove in 17 runs, while batting .266. She slugged .477 and posted a .347 on base percentage with five doubles. Collins had a .990 fielding percentage.
JULIA PARKER, Ashland HS, Pikeville basketball: An academic all-Mid-South Conference selection, Parker scored 18 points in 14 games as a sophomore. She issued four assists, made two steals and blocked one shot.
CHANNING VARNUM, Cabell Midland H.S., Bellarmine tennis: Varnum went 1-19 in singles and 3-16 in doubles playing at the NCAA Division I level last season. She is a three-time all-Atlantic Sun honor roll member majoring in nursing.
BREANNA ZIRKLE, Meigs H.S., Marietta softball: Zirkle appeared in nine games and started one. She pitched six times in relief and went 0-0, with a 2.71 earned run average.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.