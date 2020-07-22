EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some female student-athletes who played at colleges in Kentucky:
- Kate Auvil, Spring Valley H.S., Pikeville soccer. The sophomore played in 15 games, with 10 starts last season. She issued two assists, one against Midway, the other vs. Brewton-Parker. Auvil took three shots, two on goal.
- Skyler Chapman, Lawrence County H.S., Pikeville soccer. The senior scored goal and issued one assist last season. She took five shots in nine games, eight starts. Her goal and assist came in the same game, Sept. 7 vs. Toccoa Falls.
- Zoe Ingram, Ashland H.S., Pikeville softball. A freshman infielder, Ingram batted .455. She drove in six runs, smacked two doubles and one triple in 13 games and 33 at bats. Ingram was successful on all three of her stolen base attempts.
- Adara Lee, Huntington St. Joe H.S., Pikeville soccer. A sophomore defensive specialist, Lee played in 15 games, starting 13 last season.
- Ava Ratcliff, Huntington H.S., Bellarmine tennis. An All-Great Lakes Valley Conference selection, Ratcliff went 8-5 in singles play and 17-2 in doubles action, including 17-1 with Ashley Jonathan, before the season was cancelled because of COVID-19. The former Highlanders star played at No. 1 doubles and Nos. 3 and 4 singles. She finished the season on 11-match win streak in doubles and won four of her last five singles contests. Ratcliff was 9-0 with Jonathan in dual doubles and 8-1 in tournament doubles. She won the No. 1 doubles flight and placed third in No. 1 singles at DePauw Fall Invitational. Ratcliff defeated three-seed Nicole Pafundi of Maryville in “A” singles flight at the ITA Regional Championships.
- Channing Varnum, Cabell Midland H.S., Bellarmine tennis. An Academic All-GLVC honoree, Varnum won 12 matches, going 9-7 in singles action at the No. 6 spot. Her first college victories came in singles and doubles in the season-opening DePauw Fall Invitational. Varnum posted a three-match singles winning streak that included victories over Midwest Region foes Findlay and Ashland. She placed third in No. 3 singles at the DePauw Fall Invitational.