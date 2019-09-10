The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON - Pat Carter and Steve Fox of Huntington joined Harold Payne of Hurricane, West Virginia, among eight golfers to advance to the Round of 16 in the Championship Division of the West Virginia Senior Amateur golf tournament Monday at Berry Hills Country Club.

Scott Bodden, Mike Marrara, Jeff Harper, Jim Grimmett and Jamie Ankrom also advanced.

Players advancing in the Silver Division were: Jim Carpenter (Bye), Dick Bolen, John Duty, Barry Knotts, David Hawkins, Rick Degroff, Terry Rusin and Matt Martin

Quarterfinal action will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

