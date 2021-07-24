HUNTINGTON — Ohio Wesleyan University’s sports teams are known as the Battling Bishops. OWU has won the recruiting fight for several local student-athletes who are excelling at the school in Delaware, Ohio. The following is a look at six of them:
Lucas Cooper, Hurricane H.S., Ohio Wesleyan football. Cooper started one game at linebacker, making nine tackles against Depauw, before the shortened season ended. He was a second-team All-North Coast Athletic Conference pick in 2019.
Cecil Fletcher, Chesapeake H.S., Ohio Wesleyan track. The junior sprinter/jumper won the long jump 19 feet, 9
3/4
inches and the triple jump at 40-9 in a meet at Wooster. He won the triple jump, going 39-5 at Wittenberg. Fletcher was named to the All-North Coast Athletic Conference team.
Walker James, Hurricane H.S., Ohio Wesleyan football. A sophomore defensive end, James started both of the Battling Bishops’ games. He made four tackles vs. Depauw and five vs. Denison, against which he returned a fumble 14 years for a touchdown.
Kevin Meadows, Wheelersburg H.S., Ohio Wesleyan football. Meadows, a sophomore tight end, didn’t appear in a game last season. He played in two as a freshman.
Ryan Moses, Hurricane H.S., football. A freshman wide receiver, Moses played in one game last season.
Austin Womack, Hurricane H.S., Ohio Wesleyan football. The freshman quarterback started one game and completed 22 of 40 throws for 278 yards and three touchdowns.
