HUNTINGTON — The University of Rio Grande is a popular local option for Tri-State student-athletes.
Here is a look at six Tri-State former high school standouts who played for the RedStorm last season:
- Bobby Anderson, Boyd County H.S., men’s basketball. A 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior guard, Anderson played in 18 games, averaging 2.2 points and 0.6 rebounds per game. He made 41.4 percent of his shots, including 38 percent from 3-point range.
- Chase Davis, Spring Valley H.S., women’s soccer and track. An All-River States Conference scholar-athlete, Davis won the league high jump championship, clearing 5 feet. She was fourth in the long jump, fifth in the 100-meter dash and ninth in the javelin. In soccer, the senior forward made a key assist in a victory over Oakland City.
- Spencer Harris, Fairland H.S., track. Harris helped the RedStorm 4x400 relay team to a RSC championship in 3:35.23. He finished second in the league in the high jump, leaping 5 feet, 8 inches, and the long jump, going 21 feet. Harris helped Rio Grande’s 4x100 relay squad to a third-place finish in 44.67.
- Logan Sheets, River Valley H.S., men’s golf. A transfer from Shawnee State, Sheets shot 4-over par 76 to help Rio Grande to a 10th-place finish in the Roger Merb Invitational. His 11-over 83 helped the RedStorm to a fourth-place finish in the Golden Bear Invitational at West Virginia Tech’s course in Daniels, West Virginia.
- Andrew Shull, Chapmanville H.S., men’s basketball. A former Huntington High standout before transferring to Chapmanville, Shull averaged 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He started all 25 contests, making 41.8 percent of his shots, 33.5 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 77.6 percent of his free throws.
Taylor Webb, Symmes Valley H.S., softball. A second-team NAIA All-American and first-team All-RSC pick, Webb hit one home run, drove in 30 runs, batted .366 and slugged .503 with a .369 on base percentage. She smacked 14 doubles and two triples. Webb stole three bases in four attempts.