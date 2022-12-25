HUNTINGTON — One high school football team could challenge West Virginia Class AAA state champion Huntington High and Ohio Division V runner-up Ironton.
That squad is The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State Team. The all-star unit is loaded with Highlanders and Fighting Tigers, as well as talented players from schools through out the area.
Heading the team are its players of the year, quarterback Gavin Lochow of Huntington High and linebacker Trevor Carter of Ironton. They’re joined by coach of the year Billy Seals of Huntington High.
Lochow, a senior signed with the University of Dayton, completed 130 of 207 passes for 2,192 yards and 35 touchdowns, with four interceptions, and ran for 1,132 yards and 16 touchdowns on 131 carries.
He edged Coal Grove running back Chase Hall and Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins for the honor.
“He’s the best in the state,” Seals said. “We were confident any time the ball was in his hands. He wanted the ball in his hands when the game was on the line.”
Carter, a senior signed with the University of Cincinnati, made 131 tackles and three sacks, with 13 quarterback hurries. He caused six fumbles and recovered one. Close runners-up were Hurricane linebacker Mondrell Dean and Huntington High defensive back Zah Jackson.
Hall ran for 2,976 yards and 46 touchdowns on 333 carries to earn Ohio Division VI player of the year honors and lead the Hornets to the third round of the playoffs. Fellow All Tri-State first-team running backs Jermaine Keyes, a Wake Forest recruit, and Jeremiah Riffle of Hurricane also performed well. Keyes carried 173 times for 1,063 yards and 21 touchdowns. Riffle ran 253 times for 2,127 yards and 21 TDs.
The wide receiver corps is extraordinarily talented. Ironton’s Ty Perkins, a Cincinnati signee, caught 57 passes for 1,264 yards and 18 touchdowns. Huntington High’s Wayne Harris caught 57 passes for 1,106 yards and a program-record 17 touchdowns.
The first-team offensive line features five big, brutal blockers headed by Marshall University signee Shawn Rouse of Cabell Midland. He’s joined up front by Sam Boothe of Spring Valley, Isaac Clary of Gallia Academy, Robby Martin of Huntington High, and Noah Patterson of Ironton.
The utility players, too, are stars. Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter completed 199 of 296 passes for 3,371 yards and 43 touchdowns, with five interceptions. Ironton’s Landen Wilson was a do-everything star on both sides of the ball, catching 33 passes for 423 yards and six TDs, rushing 23 times for 134 yards and two scores, making 53 tackles and seven interceptions. Cabell Midland running back Curtis Jones was a 1,000-yard rusher.
The first-team defense is rugged up front, with Huntington’s Donovan Garrett leading the way. Garrett made 63 tackles, eight for losses, and 6.5 sacks. Garrett’s Highlanders teammate Kiyou Jackson made 54 tackles, nine for losses and 5.5 sacks. Cabell Midland’s Isaiah Hagley and Michael Lunford were tough against the run and the pass.
At linebacker, Dean made 139 tackles, 24 for losses, and 11 sacks, caused four fumbles and recovered one this season. He was joined at linebacker by Cabell Midand’s Cannon Lewis, committed to North Carolina State, and Spring Valley’s Cody Shy, who made 87 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
Zah Jackson heads the secondary. The sophomore winner of the Carl Lee Award given to the premier defensive back in West Virginia, made 46 tackles, intercepted three passes and caused one fumble. Steeler Leep of Fairland starred at multiple positions and earned numerous college offers as a safety. Amari Felder of Ironton made 25 tackles and intercepted one pass.
The utility players also are stars. Ironton linebacker Lincoln Barnes made 108 tackles, 14 for losses, two sacks, forced one fumble and intercepted one pass. Hurricane’s Lucas Rippetoe made 150 tackles, 10 for losses, four sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, intercepted one pass and forced three fumbles. Cabell Midland’s Alex Smith defended the run and the pass well.
No team is complete without special teams standouts. Huntington High kicker Johnny Aya-Ay was 49 for 51 on extra points and kicked a 37-yard field goal. The punter is Russell’s Nathan Totten, commited to Marshall.
The second team rivals the first in talent. It’s led by Raceland quarterback Logan Lundy, who completed 133 of 223 passes for 2,272 yards and 35 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. Ashland running back Braxton Jennings ran for 1,200 yards and 19 TDs. Chesapeake’s Marcus Burnside was a rugged runner and blocker. Boyd County’s Malichi Wheeler ran for 1,311 yards.
Wide receiver also is a stacked position. Fairland’s Brycen Hunt led Ohio Division V with more than 100 yards receiving yards per game much of the season. Huntington High’s Malik McNeely caught 18 passes for 444 yards and six touchdowns.
The offensive line features Coal Grove’s Elias Bazell, Cabell Midland’s Ethan Bills, Ironton’s Bowen Gossett, South Point’s Maurice Long and Spring Valley’s Connor McCann.
Three quarterbacks — Jordan Ermalovich of South Point, Evan Roach of Point Pleasant and Ryan Wolfe of Cabell Midland — are the utility players.
The second-team defense is stout, with defensive linemen Gavin Adkins of Huntington High, Jacob Ellis of Hurricane, Shane Roberts of Spring Valley and Josh Thornton of Boyd County. The linebackers are Sawyer Edens of Ashland, Nick Giompalo of Cabell Midland, Jordan Price of Huntington High and Nick Wright of Chesapeake. A ball-hawking secondary includes Avante Crawford of Huntington High, Kyrell Lewis of Spring Valley and Kahlief Tye of Huntington High. Utility players are Ethan Bills of Cabell Midland, Shaun Terry of Ironton and Jaxon Damron of Wayne.
Players earning honorable mention would make up a great team and challenge the first- and second-squads.