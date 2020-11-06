HUNTINGTON — Huntington High coach Billy Seals has a tradition that, following the last game of the season, he lets the seniors walk off the field together while underclassmen clap for them.
Given the uncertain nature of the West Virginia postseason, Seals is unsure if Friday night’s 38-0 win over Riverside is the final game of the year, but he wanted to make sure those seniors got that honor after a dominant performance over the Warriors.
As those seniors ran off, there was something that stood out about the group.
They were only eight-deep.
“That’s the smallest class we’ve had in a long time, but those kids have been part of a lot of wins in our program,” Seals said. “They’ve been through struggles this year, but they’ve stayed the course the entire time and have been great teammates. We appreciate those eight guys and what they’ve brought.”
In a year full of uncertainty off the field and inexperience on it, the Highlanders put together their best performance of the season on Friday night, getting a balanced offensive attack while limiting Riverside’s triple option attack to just 100 yards for the game.
“I thought we really played solid tonight,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said. “It was really good defense against triple-option football tonight.”
Offensively, Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow settled in after a shaky start to dominate for the Highlanders in the win.
Lochow had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half while adding some big plays in the passing game to consistently move the Highlanders offense.
Lochow had touchdown runs of 12 and 14 yards while leading a balanced attack that led to a 31-0 halftime advantage.
The sophomore threw an interception on his first attempt of the game, but did not let it deter him from finding a connection with receivers soon after.
Lochow completed six of his final seven passes of the first half with five of the six going for 10 yards or more as the Highlanders took full control. He ended the game 11 of 16 for 179 yards.
“He’s cool, calm and collected,” Seals said. “He doesn’t let things bother him and I think that’s the most impressive thing with him. He’s the leader of our program and I think our kids respect him.”
In addition to Lochow, Amari Felder produced on both sides of the field for the Highlanders.
Felder opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter and then intercepted a pass on the first play of the second quarter to set up Lochow’s 31-yard touchdown toss to Nakyin Harrell.
The sophomore back later added a 6-yard touchdown run to continue a strong late portion of the season.
Lochow and Felder are two of the young sophomores that Seals is looking forward to seeing develop in the future.
“Felder is a kid whose just gotten better and better,” Seals said. “Those guys are going to be good ones in the future and we can take that momentum forward.”
While Huntington got its offense in gear, the Warriors never were able to get into a groove — a problem that started on the game’s first drive.
Riverside’s Adam Wilkinson snagged an interception on the third play of the game that set the Warriors up at the Huntington 28. However, Riverside had a chop block and two negative runs that preceded a 3-yard punt that set the Highlanders up on the Warriors’ side of the field.
Warriors quarterback Jake Walker finished 7-of-17 for 51 yards while rushing for a team-best 25 yards.
With the win and the craziness that has been the COVID-19 map, Huntington (3-6) is still technically alive in the Class AAA football picture.
It all depends on how things develop on Saturday evening with the color-coded map after it was announced on Friday that the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission would continue to use the map for postseason play. That means some teams who fall into the ‘orange’ and ‘red’ categories may not be able to participate.
On Friday, the WVSSAC and West Virginia Department of Education joined the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources in releasing a statement on state postseason play.
“While there have been interest and inquiries into changing our metrics and protocols and allowing student-athletes to participate in upcoming tournament play, we cannot sideline student health,” the statement said. “Based on the recommendation of health professionals, WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan and WVDE Superintendent Clayton Burch will continue to support the use of the Saturday Education Map and DHHR County Alert System Map to guide decisions on which counties may participate in upcoming tournaments.”
The WVSSAC will release its full 16-team playoff field for all three classifications on Saturday once the map is released at 5 p.m.
“We’ll see what we have tomorrow,” Seals said, referring to the state’s color-coded map. “We’ve played a daunting schedule where we’ve played a bunch of tough programs and teams. We’ve come out on the short end more than what we’ve wanted, but our guys continue to battle and they will if we get another chance. We hope we’re practicing on Monday.”
RIVERSIDE 0 0 0 0 — 0
HUNTINGTON 14 17 7 0 — 38
H — Amari Felder 8 run (Nathan Young kick)
H — Gavin Lochow 12 run (Young kick)
H –Nakyin Harrell 31 pass from Lochow (Young kick)
H — Young 35 FG
H — Lochow 14 run (Young kick)
H — Felder 6 run (Young kick)
Team stats
R H
Total yards 49-100 38-350
First downs 7 16
Rushes-yards 32-49 22-171
Comp-Att-Int 7-17-1 11-16-1
Passing yards 51 179
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-Yds 6-75 4-48
Individual stats
RUSHING: Riverside — Walker 10-25; Wisen 11-17; Lusk 4-14; Terrell 1-8; Marcuso 1-1; Alderson 3-0; Starcher 2-(-16). Huntington — Lochow 6-46, 2 TDs; Rodgers 3-43; Felder 4-32, 2 TDs; Jones 6-29; Arthur 1-10; Jackson 1-9; Johnson 1-2.
PASSING: Riverside — Jake Walker 7 of 17, 51 yards, INT. Huntington — Gavin Lochow 11 of 16, 179 yards, TD, INT.
RECEIVING: Riverside — Wisen 2-22 Terrell 2-13; Myers 1-7; Williams 1-5; Jeffries 1-4. Huntington — Jackson 4-89; Harrell 4-64, TD; Archer 1-11; Felder 1-9; Rodgers 1-5.