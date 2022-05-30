Haven Lochow, sister of Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow, holds a banner displayed on the Cabell Midland bleachers during the Highlanders’ football game with the Knights Friday night at Bob Sang Stadium.
Julie Ditty Qualls of Russell, Kentucky, was one of the top 100 female tennis players in the world. She died Tuesday at 42.
Haven Lochow, sister of Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow, holds a banner displayed on the Cabell Midland bleachers during the Highlanders’ football game with the Knights Friday night at Bob Sang Stadium.
HUNTINGTON -- Haven Lochow needed something to do.
After graduating this spring from Georgetown College, where she starred in soccer and tennis, the former Huntington St. Joe multi-sport standout decided she wasn't quite done with sports. She has taken on directing free tennis clinics in Ashland this summer.
The events are scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. June 6-10 and June 13-17 at the Ashland Tennis Center. Players ages 8-12 are slated for the 9-10 a.m. sessions, with players 13-18 following at 11 a.m.
The clinics mean more to Lochow than just any run-of-the-mill teaching sessions. They are in memory of July Ditty Qualls, Lochow's late aunt and former tennis star.
Ditty Qualls died from breast cancer Aug. 31 at age 42. She conducted a free tennis clinic the week before she died.
Ditty Qualls was a three-time state champion at Russell High School before going on to a stellar career at Vanderbilt University and as a professional player who participated in all four Grand Slam events -- the U.S. Open, Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open. Ditty Qualls, whose sister Amy is Lochow's mother, was a three-time All-American with the Commodores and won 38 USTA pro tournaments.
Ditty Qualls, who defeated Venus Williams in a match, was a beloved player in the Tri-State and often conducted free tennis clinics for hundreds of children at a time. She is a member of the Kentucky High School, Kentucky Tennis, Vanderbilt Athletic, Ashland Tennis Center and Southern Tennis halls of fame.
Lochow was a state champion in West Virginia. She will be joined by college, high school and adult players as instructors.
