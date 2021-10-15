HUNTINGTON — Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow scored three different ways, powering Huntington High past outmanned St. Albans, 56-7, to make Senior Night a success for the Highlanders at Bob Sang Field.
Huntington, tied for No. 1 in Class AAA with Martinsburg coming into the game, scored on all six possessions and also had an interception return for a score to make it 49-0 at halftime.
St. Albans had Eli Littlejohn taken off on a stretcher on the final play of the first half.
Lochow opened the scoring on a 13-yard run in the first period. He then threw TD passes of 8 yards to Zah Zah Jackson and 40 yards to NaKyin Harrell, which closed out the first-half scoring.
St. Albans (2-6) had just four yards rushing on 16 attempts in the first half and 2-of-7 passing for 11 yards. Two passes got picked off, with one returned by the Highlanders for a TD.
Lochow upped his totals to eight rushing scores and 12 TD passes. The TD catch, a 29-yard pass from Noah Waynick, is his first receiving.
“I like the catch the best,” Lochow said. “It was set up. Just go get it. We worked hard all week. It was like another game. We executed.”
As for the rushing and passing scores, Lochow said, “I felt it. Keep it going. Good blocking up front. Couldn’t do it without the line.”
Huntington is back in action next Friday at South Charleston.
“It’s a big one,” Lochow said.
Highlanders coach Billy Seals said his team played like they meant it even though the game was lopsided.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Seals said. “How good can we be as individuals and as a team? We played pretty well. We got a lot of guys in. We executed the plan. Be efficient.”
As for Lochhow’s TD catch, Seals said, “We worked on that this week. When I saw the pitch to Noah, I knew it was coming. Lochow made a heck of a catch.”
All players, coaches and fans hoped for the best of Littlejohn.
“Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” Seals said. “We hope it’s nothing serious.”
The second half featured two eight-minute quarters just as was the setting last week in the blowout win over Woodrow Wilson. There was a running clock in the final period.
St. Albans avoided the shutout when Sam Hindman scored from a yard out. He had a 14-yard run and passes of 20 yards and 17 yards to Justice Warner.
Huntington emptied its bench in the second half.
ST. ALBANS 0 0 7 0 — 7
HUNTINGTON 14 35 7 0 — 56
First quarter
H—Lochow 13 run (Aya-Ay kick), 8:44. Huntington 7-0.
H—Jackson 8 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick, 5:51. Huntington 14-0.
Second quarter
H—Jones 1 run (Aya-ay kick), 11:50. Huntington 21-0.
H—Lochow 29 pass from Waynick (Aya-ay kick, 9:15. Huntington 28-0.
H—Tye Jr. 30 interception return (Aya-Ay kick), 7:39. Huntington 35-0.
H—Felder 29 run (Aya-Ay kick), 4:57. Huntington 42-0.
H—Harrell 40 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick), 2:12. Huntington 49-0.
Third period
H—Harrell 71 kickoff return (Aya-Ay kick), 7:47. Huntington 56-0.
SA—Hindman 1 run (Sexton kick), 1:42. Huntington 56-7.
Individual statistics
ST.A H
First downs 4 11
Rushes-yards 24-70 15-142
Passing yards 40 152
Att-comp-int 7-14-2 6-13-0
Total offense 111 294
Penalties 4-20 5-35
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING — St. Albans: Hall 1-1, Adkins 7-39, Littlejohn 10-minus 3, Hindman 6-33. Huntington: Lochow 2-44, Felder 2-24, Jackson 1-minus 2, Harrell 1-33, Jones 2-16, Graves 2-6, B. Jones 2-17, Dean 1-0, Meadors 1-minus 3.
PASSING — St. Albans: Hindman 7-14-2. Huntington: Lochow 4-6, Hatfield 0-3, B. Jones 1-3, Waynick 1-1.
RECEIVING — St. Albans: Littlejohn 4-minus 3, Warner 3-43. Huntington: Waynick 1-8, Dean 1-17, Jackson 2-58, Lochow 1-29, Harrell 1-40.