The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221001 hhs football 07.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington’s Gavin Lochow looks to throw as the Highlanders take on Riverside during a high school football game Sept. 30 at Huntington High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — J. R. House is the third base coach with the Cincinnati Reds.

The player who won the honor — premier high school quarterback in West Virginia — named for House also will take his talents to southwest Ohio. Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow, a University of Dayton recruit, is the House Award winner as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Lochow claimed the award for the second consecutive season.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you