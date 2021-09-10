WAYNE — Breaking a lengthy losing streak against a conference opponent isn’t supposed to be easy.
It certainly wasn’t easy for Logan.
The Wildcats raced to a 19-0 halftime lead and 27-8 lead midway through the third period, before holding off a furious Wayne rally to defeat the host Pioneers, 27-20.
The win broke a streak of 11 straight Wayne wins in the series. It was the first win over the Pioneers for Logan since 1943.
A fourth down Wayne pass from the Wildcat 20 with under 90 seconds to play fell incomplete, setting off a celebration on the Logan sideline.
The Wildcats (3-0) certainly looked the part of an unbeaten early on. Jordan Hayes threw for 196 yards and three TD’s in the first half, including two to Carson Kirk as Logan led 19-0 at the break.
Even after Wayne’s Kobe Vanhoose returned the opening kickoff of the second half 95 yards for a score, Logan immediately answered with Hayes scoring on a three-yard run and a 27-8 advantage with 7:49 left in the third.
That’s when Wayne settled in and began marching. Grady Spradlin capped the ensuing drive with a five yard scoring run just under six minutes later.
Landon Wolfe picked off a Hayes pass early in the fourth quarter, then on fourth down, Vanhoose broke loose for a 48 yard scoring run to cut the Logan lead to one score with 8:09 left.
After forcing a punt, Wayne started driving again, advancing from its own 26 yard line to the Logan 20 with about a minute remaining. But a fourth down rollout pass fell harmlessly to the ground, giving the Wildcats the win.
Hayes threw for 241 yards in the game. Kirk had five catches for 103 yards and TD’s of 47 and 29 yards, all in the first half.
Vanhoose led Wayne (1-2) with 87 yards on 11 carries.
