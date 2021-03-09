LOGAN, W.Va. -- Logan (3-0) made a statement win on Monday, defeating new sectional rival Huntington St. Joe 65-62 in overtime at Willie Akers Arena.
The loss was the first for the Irish (2-1) in the regular season against an in-state team since falling to Bluefield 59-55 on Feb. 18, 2017.
“They are an outstanding team,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said of Huntington St. Joe. “They are extremely well coached and they can all shoot. They don't have the numbers. They have seven girls and they all can play. They were a nightmare match up for us because they are all guards and one of them is 6-1. I'm proud of our girls. We have a long way to go. We practiced two and a half weeks and we are three games in.”
The game was tied at 52 at the end of regulation and then tied again at 56 after Logan's Abbie Myers knotted it up with a layup. The Irish grabbed a 57-56 lead with 1:54 left in overtime before Jill Tothe's baseline drive put Logan up at 58-57 with 1:39 left. Peyton Ilderton gave Logan a 61-57 lead with a pair of free throws with 32.1 ticks to go, but Amya Damon pulled St. Joe within 61-60 after completing a three-point play with 25.7 seconds left.
Later, a layup by Lacee Smith tied it at 62 with 18 second left, but Myers split from the foul line with 12.9 second left, giving Logan a 63-62 lead. The Irish had a shot at a potential game-winning shot, however, Damon missed a runner down the lane with five seconds left. Logan grabbed the rebound and Ilderton was fouled with 3.2 seconds left. She sank both free throws to finish the scoring.
Ilderton led Logan with a 21 points. Tothe scored 12 points and Natalie Blankenship 10. Damon led the Irish with 21 points. Julia Preservati chipped in 11.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 11 12 7 22 10 -- 62: L. Smith 8, Damon 21, George 8, Preservati 11, Ransbottom 2, M. Smith 7, Lee 5.
LOGAN 13 13 9 17 13 -- 65: Blankenship 10, Tothe 12, Ilderton 21, Myers 8, Elkins 6, Guick 8.
WAYNE 57, LINCOLN COUNTY 49: Following a season-opening win over Greenbrier West, the Lady Pioneers traveled to Lincoln County and improved to 2-0 on the year with a 57-49 victory over the Panthers.
The Panthers (3-1) suffered their first loss of the year after double-digit wins two of their first three games. Wayne's Jasmine Tabor led all scorers with 19 points while Alana Eves scored 14 and freshman Laneigh Brooks tallied 13. Kiauara Henderson led the Panthers with 15 points, Avery Lucas score 14.
WAYNE 13 13 15 16 — 57: Tabor 19, Eves 14, Brooks 13, Stroud 6, Wallace 5.
LINCOLN COUNTY 15 4 12 8 — 49: Henderson 15, Luca 14, Fout 6, Albright 6, Kueton 4, Blankenship 2, Lunsford 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 67, ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 39: Emily Hutchinson hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the Soldiers (4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (4-1).
Samantha Wells scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Sydney Cicenas scored 10 points. Carlee Burdette led Elk Valley Christian with 17 points.
ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 4 9 11 15 -- 39: Burdette 17, Swor 7, Graham 5, Newhouse 3, Frame 4, Legg 3.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 12 26 20 9 -- 67: Hutchinson 24, Wells 19, Cicenas 10, Wagoner 9, Pyle 3, Adkins 2.
RUSSELL 57, ROWAN COUNTY 45: Freshman Bella Quinn made a 3-point shot to spark a 10-2 run by the Red Devils (14-5) to close out a victory over the Vikings (8-7) in Marvin Meredith Gym in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Quinn's basket halted a 10-0 streak by Rowan County. She scored 11 points to back Shaylyn Steele's 19, including the 1,000th of her career. Aubrey Hill scored 15 points. Haven Ford scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Vikings. Hailey Rose scored 16.
ROWAN COUNTY 13 9 12 11 -- 45: Utterback 6, Rose 16, Ford 19, Melton 4, Kat. Chandler 0, Lewis 0, Kan. Chandler 0, Haynes 0, Sergent 0, Barnett 0.
RUSSELL 19 12 11 15 -- 57: Steele 19, B. Quinn 11, Adkins 6, Ross 6, Hill 15, Jachimczuk 0, Atkins 0.
Boys
LINCOLN COUNTY 67, BUFFALO 61: Jayse Tully scored 29 points to pace the Panthers (3-0) to a triumph over the host Bison.
Jackson England led Buffalo (0-2) with 18 points. David Whittington scored 17 and Alec Hanshaw 12.
POINT PLEASANT 79, SHERMAN 59: Hunter Bush scored 28 points as the Big Blacks (1-2) beat the visiting Tide.
Eric Chapman and Kyelar Morrow each scored 15 for Point Pleasant. Cameron Caldwell scored 20 points to lead Sherman. Alex Kirk and Dalton Rollo each scored 11.
SHERMAN 13 14 17 15 -- 59: Caldwell 18, Kirk 11, Rollo 11, Green 8, Welch 5, Johnson 4, Carter 2.
POINT PLEASANT 16 26 14 23 -- 79: Bush 28, Chapman 15, Morrow 15, McDaniel 6, Butler 5, Griffin 3, Schultz 3, Murphy 2, Towe 2.
Wrestling
FOUR RAIDERS ADVANCE: Four River Valley wrestlers advanced to the state meet by winning Division III district championships in Coshocton, Ohio.
The Raiders' Will Hash defeated Jack Hilyer of Alexander 3-2 in the championship of the 182-pound weight class. Nathan Cadel finished second at 145, Justin Stump was second at 138 and Andrew Huck was runner-up at 126 as all earned bids to the state tournament Saturday at Marion Harding High School.
With 175 points, Barnesville won the team title over 50 other squads. River Valley was fourth, with 93.5 points. South Gallia placed 51st, with two points.