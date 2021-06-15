POINT PLEASANT — After Monday’s nail-biting loss, the Logan High School baseball team had one goal in mind on Tuesday night at Point Pleasant.
Go back home.
And go back home a winner.
Logan did just that, defeating Point Pleasant, 7-3, on the road to force Wednesday’s decisive Game 3 of the best-of-three Class AA Region 4 series back at Logan.
The Wildcats, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AA, looked like a team on a mission at Point.
Logan executed the bunt, had plenty of timely hits and hit the ball hard, was aggressive on the base paths and had good enough pitching in order to come out on top.
With the win, Logan (24-6) will host Point Pleasant (21-9) on Wednesday night with the winner going to the state tournament, set for June 24-26 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
“We had one goal and that’s to come back home,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “We wanted to bring back the tournament to Logan and win it. That was our thought. We haven’t won it but we’ve got home field advantage again. I’m proud of the kids. We got our job done today accomplished.”
Tied 1-1, Logan broke the game open with a four-spot in the top of the fifth inning, chasing Point Pleasant starter Joel Beatte off the mound.
Garrett Williamson led off with a bunt single and later scored on a throwing errors by the Big Blacks.
The big blow was first baseman Konner Lowe’s two-run double to center, which put Logan on top 4-1. Ryan Roberts then stepped up an drove in another run on a sacrifice fly to right, giving the Wildcats a 5-1 lead.
Back in the third inning, Aiden Slack’s RBI single up the middle tied the game up, 1-1.
“Today, we relaxed and we executed. We put a lot of pressure on them all day long. We didn’t score until the third inning,” Gertz said. “Aiden Slack had a timely hit that tied it. Then we really picked it up.”
Point Pleasant cut the deficit to 5-3 in the sixth on Beatte’s RBI single and an RBI double down the left field line by Tanner Mitchell.
Logan added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Fenwick singled and later stole home on a forced steal with runners at the corners. Lowe later drove in with with an RBI single as Logan’s lead increased to 7-3.
Wildcats’ relief pitcher Chad Burnette, who came on in relief in the bottom of the sixth, then retired the Big Blacks in the seventh to preserve the win.
Lefty Tyler Fenwick was the starting and winning pitcher for Logan as he went 5 1/3 innings and yielded three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
“I think our pitching staff is deeper,” Gertz said.
Beatte suffered the loss for Point. He gave up four runs on 10 hits with three walks, three strikeouts and hit batter. He was relieved by Isaac Craddock in the fifth and Luke Pinkleton in the seventh.
Logan outhit Point Pleasant 14-7.
Lowe was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Fenwick was 2-for-4, while Dawson Maynard was 2-for-5 and Korbin Bostic 2-for-3.
Jake Ramey, Garrett Williamson, Slack, Roberts and Kirk added hits for Logan.
Mitchell was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI for Point. Kyelar Morrow, which hit a home run at Logan on Monday in the Big Black’s 5-4 regional opener win, went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Point Pleasant jumped on top 1-0 in the second as Hunter Bush walked and later scored on Riley Oliver’s sacrifice fly.
Point committed three errors in the game to none for Logan.
Big Blacks’ coach Andrew Blain said his team just could not match Logan’s intensity and focus.
“We went down there in a pretty hostile environment and took Game 1 and brought back the series here where we wanted it,” Blain said. “Tonight, I felt like our guys were a little bit complacent. We were flat and Logan brought the energy and brought the intensity. They played as they should have as their season was on the line. That’s how our guys should have played, to play like our season was on the line. I felt like we didn’t do that. We were passive and waiting for things to happen.”
Blain said Logan executed very well.
“We came out and played not to lose instead of playing to win and were not as aggressive as we would have liked to have been,” he said. “They were aggressive, made things happen and got guys on. They executed bunts really well and put the pressure on us. They outplayed us.”
Something will have to give on Wednesday night in Logan.
Either way, Logan or Point will be returning to the state tournament for the first time in years.
Logan, which won four state championships in the 2000s decade and was also runner-up once, is looking for its first trip to the state tourney since 2009.
“We have to come out tomorrow and play our game and get to Charleston,” Gertz said. “That’s our goal and that’s our plan.”
The last time Point Pleasant made it to state was in 2012.
“It’s do or die and it’s going to come down to who wants it,” Blain said. “Both teams in this region, in my opinion, might be the best two teams you’ll see all year. I think this is the state championship game here tomorrow night. We talked about commitment at the beginning of the year and how commitment has to be greater than your feelings. I thought we felt good tonight. Everyone wanted it to happen but our commitment tomorrow night has to be greater than our feelings or we are going to have a long bus ride home.”