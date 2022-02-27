WEST HAMLIN - Logan got a balanced offensive effort, led by Jackson Tackett's 12 points, as the Wildcats earned a 73-43 win over Lincoln County in boys basketball action at Lincoln County High School on Saturday.
In addition to Tackett's 12 points, Logan (20-2) got 11 points each from Scottie Browning, Garrett Williamson and Julius Clancy.
Williamson narrowly missed a triple-double, finishing with 10 rebounds and eight assists as well.
The game ended the regular season for both teams, but it won't be long before they renew acquaintances.
Logan hosts Lincoln County (6-16) at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament at Willie Akers Arena in Logan.
OHIO
LEESBURG FAIRFIELD 61, SYMMES VALLEY 42: The sixth-seeded Lions (14-5) overcame an early deficit by outscoring the third-seeded Vikings 36-20 in the second half of a Division IV, Region 15, Southeast District 1 semifinal in Wellston, Ohio. Reese Teeters led Leesburg Fairfield, which plays No. 1 seed Trimble for the district championship on Thursday, with 16 points. Jon Bentley Tytis Cannon and T.J. Mootz scored 13 apiece. Ethan Patterson scored 16 and Caden Brammer 11 for the Vikings (17-4).
