If Las Vegas was putting a point spread on Friday morning’s Class AAA girls basketball state tournament semifinal game between Logan and North Marion, it might have been even odds. Most people expected a close game between the Wildcats and the Huskies.
A close game is what everyone got as No. 2 seed Logan advanced with a thrilling 55-53 come-from-behind win over No. 3-seeded North Marion at the Charleston Coliseum.
The win puts Logan (24-2) into Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. state championship game, where the Wildcats are scheduled to face either top-ranked Fairmont Senior or PikeView.
It’s Logan’s first appearance in the Class AAA championship game since 2013, when the Wildcats lost to Parkersburg South in the AAA state finals.
North Marion finished its season at 23-3.
Logan was able to overcome a slow start and a 27-17 halftime deficit.
The Wildcats rallied, forging a 35-all tie after three quarters and went up by as many as seven points with a minute to go.
North Marion countered, closing within two points twice in the final minute.
The Huskies’ Addie Elliott missed a potential game-tying shot with 24 seconds left. After a battle for the loose ball, North Marion was called for a foul, sending Abbie Myers to the free-throw line. Myers hit both, giving Logan a 54-50 lead with 15.5 seconds to go.
The Huskies’ Emma Freels then drilled a 3-pointer with 6.8 seconds left, inching North Marion within a point at 54-53.
Logan’s Peyton Ilderton was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws with 5.5 seconds left, pushing the lead to 55-53.
North Marion had one last chance to tie the game but could not get the ball down court. Logan was able to steal the ball away as time ran out.
“Nothing is ever easy with this group,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “Before we left this morning to warm up we wrote something on the board. We play for each other. This group will fight you to the death. We did that.”
Ilderton led Logan with a game-high 27 points.
North Marion was paced by Katlyn Carson and Olivia Toland, a pair of 5-foot-10 players, with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
It was a tale of two halves as North Marion used its size advantage to hold Logan to 5-of-30 shooting for an ice-cold 16.7% in the first half. The Huskies also had nine blocked shots in the first half and 11 for the game.
Gertz joked about the poor first-half shooting.
“We were 5 of 30 shooting in the first half. We could have drop-kicked and made five,” Gertz mused. “Down 10 at the half and shooting 16%. We didn’t stop. I’m so proud of these girls. We found a way to win.”
Myers finished with eight points for Logan and was clutch at the foul line, going 6 for 6.
Natalie Blankenship and Halle Crouse tossed in seven points each for Logan.
Freels closed out with nine points for North Marion. Savannah Walls had eight.
The Wildcats were 16 of 47 shooting (34%) for the game. The Huskies also shot 34% from the floor, making 18 of 53 shots.
Logan was 17 of 23 from the foul line while North Marion made 14 of 19. The taller Huskies outrebounded Logan 43-31.