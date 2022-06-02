CHARLESTON -- Defending Class AA champion Logan is one win away from winning back-to-back Class AA baseball state titles as the Wildcats relied on timely hitting and efficient pitching to top Shady Spring 10-1 in the semifinals on Thursday at Appalachian Power Park.
The Wildcats advance to Saturday’s 10 a.m. championship game where they will play the winner of Thursday's late semifinal between Fairmont Senior (21-9) and Robert C. Byrd (26-9.
Logan blew what was a 4-1 game wide open with a six-run fifth inning as Korbin Bostic's two-run homer and Konner Lowe's three-run triple served as the key hits in the frame for the Wildcats.
“We didn’t execute early on,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “We had a couple of missed signs and didn’t get bunts down. But once we got out to the 2-1 lead we relaxed a bit and played like we play. We normally execute that kind of stuff and put pressure on people to make plays.”
The Tigers got the scoring started early as freshman Tyler Mackey tripled with one out and came in to score on a slow roller to third by Alex Johnston to give Shady a 1-0 lead.
Logan threatened in the bottom half of the first as Korbin Bostic and Jake Ramey each worked a walk but Shady Spring pitcher Cameron Manns struck out the next two batters he faced to strand the runners on second and third.
The Wildcats were able to scratch across a run in the home half of the second despite a double play in the frame as Manns lost his control on the mound and walked four batters in the inning.
With the bases loaded full of Wildcats, Dawson Maynard dribbled a slow roller to Johnston at short and he elected to go the long way to first and his throw was off the mark as Maynard reached safely and Jared Burnette scurried home from third to make it 1-1.
Manns settled down to strike out Logan’s Jake Ramey and leave the bases loaded to end the inning.
The Wildcats took their first lead in the bottom of the thid as Lowe singled to left, advanced to second on a wild pitch and came in on a Ryan Roberts double to left center to make it 2-1 Logan.
Manns again settled down and was able to leave runners on second and third as he once again struck out the final two Logan batters to end the inning. The Wildcats left seven runners on the base paths in the first three innings.
In the ensuing bottom of the fourth, Logan quickly got two runners on as Maynard singled and Garett Williamson worked a walk. Lowe then came through with another clutch knock as he roped a double into left-center that scored both runners and made it 4-1 Wildcats.
Shady Spring threatened in the fifth as Mackey singled and Joshua Lovell was intentionally walked but Maynard struck out Johnston and got Seabolt to ground out to end the threat.
Logan went back to work in the bottom half of the inning as Shady Spring had to go to the bullpen and brought in Johnston from short to pitch.
Roberts led the frame off with a single and scored on an error by Mackey at short to make the score 5-1. Next up was Bostic and he produced the big swing of the day as he blasted a two-run homer to deep right to give the Wildcats a 7-1 lead and bring the Logan faithful roaring to their feet.
“If he [Bostic] takes his shirt off you see why he hit that home run,” Gertz said. “He’s a big boy. We won the state tournament June 25 last year and on June 26 we had all returning starters in the weight room and hitting on their own. And they have lifted for three hundred and however many days. He’s one of the top hitters in this state.”
After the bomb Johnston seemed to be rattled and walked the next two Logan hitters and then hit Williamson to load the bases. Lowe then came through again as he pulled a sharp-hit grounder down the right-field line which cleared the bases and blew the game wide open, giving the Wildcats a commanding 10-1 lead.
Maynard earned the win on the hill for the Wildcats as he went five innings and allowed just the one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Chad Burnette came in to finish the game and fired two scoreless innings.
“[Maynard] was throwing the ball over the plate like he normally does,” Gertz said. “He’s rarely hit hard. He attacks the zone and has a great slider. He’s just a heck of a player.”
Manns was saddled with the loss as he was tagged for four runs on six hits in four innings. He struck out seven but also issued seven walks.
Lowe had a monster game at the plate to lead the Wildcats as he finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs.
“I tell you what, the Dirty Birds need to sign that guy because I think he’s got seven doubles in three games here,” Gertz said. “Konner [Lowe] can hit, he can really hit. I’d like to hit him higher in the order but he’s the one guy on the team I can outrun so he clogs things up. But he can flat-out swing it and is a doubles machine.”
Logan improved to 27-8 and will have a chance to win the eighth state championship in school history on Saturday morning. Shady Spring saw its season come to a close with a record of 21-9.
SHADY SPRING 100 000 0 -- 1 5 1
LOGAN 011 260 x -- 10 9 1
Manns, Johnston (5), Young (5) and Reed. Maynard, Burnette (6) and Ramey. Top hitters -- SS: Mackey 3-4, triple. Logan: Bostic home run, 2 RBIs; Maynard 2-3, RBI; Lowe 3-4, 2 doubles, 5 RBIs; Robert 2-3, double, RBI.