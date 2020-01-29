HUNTINGTON — Logan High School star David Early verbally committed to the Marshall University men’s basketball program Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Early chose the Thundering Herd over offers from West Virginia University, Duquesne, Ohio University and Robert Morris.
It was a momentous evening for the prolific shooting guard in every way. Besides committing to Marshall, Early also hit the game-winning shot in a 50-48 win over Mingo Central in Willie Akers Gymnasium Tuesday night as well as breaking Logan’s career scoring record previously held by Paul Williamson.
Early is averaging 26.8 points.
The Logan star has been a precocious scorer since averaging 19.6 points as a ninth-grader. Then, as a sophomore Early averaged 21.6 points And last season, as a junior, he averaged 26.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals.
Yet, he didn’t start his senior year at Logan. That’s because Early had opted to transfer to Beckley Prep. He actually played about 10 games for the Swarm, but, then, decided to come home and transferred back to Logan High School.
Early joins Chapmanville High School’s 6-9 Obinna Anochili-Killen as members of Marshall’s recruiting class.