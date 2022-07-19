The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Logan Little League captured the state softball title for 9- to 11-year-olds on Tuesday with a 12-4 win over Hurricane at Barboursville Park.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Logan rallied with four runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings behind seven hits and thanks to three Hurricane errors.

