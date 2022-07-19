Logan's Lilly Fleming (14) goes into a slide to score as Logan faces off with Hurricane during the WV Little League 9-11 State Softball Championship game on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Barboursville Little League Baseball Fields.
BARBOURSVILLE — Logan Little League captured the state softball title for 9- to 11-year-olds on Tuesday with a 12-4 win over Hurricane at Barboursville Park.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Logan rallied with four runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings behind seven hits and thanks to three Hurricane errors.
Madelyn Alford’s RBI single scored Kinlee Cooper to give Hurricane a 1-0 lead in the first against Logan pitcher Emma Lackey.
The Wildcats’ hurler lasted five innings though and struck out 12 to get the win and propel her team into the Tournament of Champions.
Hurricane managed four hits against Lackey and its 1-0 lead lasted until the top of the third when Lilly Fleming scored on a bunt single by Mollie Barnette.
Barnette, Miley Fleming, and Kristy Dress also scored in the inning to give Logan the lead for good.
After Hurricane’s Kiley Jones reached in the bottom of the third and scored to cut the deficit to 4-2, Logan again answered with runs by Aubree Maynard, Lily Fleming, Lackey, and Barnette to stretch the lead to 8-2.
Logan scored those runs on four walks, a hit batter, and two Hurricane errors.
In the fifth, the Wildcats got its bats going.
A walk, a single by Lily Fleming followed by the game’s first extra base hit — a double by Miley Fleming — made it a 10-2 game.
An error allowed Lackey to reach and Miley Fleming to score. Lackey crossed home plate on a single by Barnette to put the lead at 12-2.
Although Hurricane answered with a run in the fifth and sixth inning, Logan’s defense proved superior as it snuffed out any potential rally.
The Wildcats committed one error in the game.
Barnette led Logan going 3 for 4 at the plate with three singles and a pair of RBIs.
Miley Fleming was 2 for 4 including her RBI double in the fifth. Lily Fleming finished 2 for 3 at the plate but reached base four times and scored three runs thanks to four stolen bases.
For Hurricane, Alford was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Shay Scott was 0 for 3 but her RBI sacrifice scored Alford in the sixth.
Jones was 1 for 3 while also reaching on a fielder’s choice. The Hurricane pitcher led the team with two runs scored and, in the circle, struck out 17 in the losing effort.
Hurricane entered the game needing to win on Tuesday to force a winner-take-all championship game on Wednesday.
