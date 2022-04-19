HUNTINGTON -- One of West Virginia’s top high school players in 2021-22 is staying home to play for Marshall.
On Wednesday, Logan guard Peyton Ilderton announced that she was committing to the Thundering Herd women's team and head coach Tony Kemper.
For Ilderton, it was a chance to stay home close to family while playing for a program she’s followed since she was young.
“I’ve known that I wanted to go to Marshall,” Ilderton said. “My heart was really with Marshall, so to finally become a part of that team and program, it’s just really exciting for me. I got to visit Marshall during basketball season and I loved the people and the campus. It’s like a family and it’s tight-knit, like Logan.”
The Logan sharpshooter had been undecided on her future for much of the past few months, but once Marshall extended the offer for her to join the program, it was something Ilderton simply couldn’t pass up.
The commitment continues what has been a huge year for Ilderton, who led Logan to its first-ever state championship in March.
“This season meant so much to me,” Ilderton said. “I knew it was my last season and I didn’t want to leave any regrets, so every game, I went out and played my heart out. We only lost two games and probably shouldn’t have lost those. Our chemistry together was great and to bring our first state title to our hometown, that meant a lot to us and our community as well.”
That championship game featured a player that Ilderton went against in that Class AAA championship game -- Fairmont Senior’s Meredith Maier.
The two have played together with the West Virginia Thunder for a long time, meaning that it will be a reunion of sorts for the pair of in-state talents.
“Me and Meredith are real good friends,” Ilderton said. “We talk every day pretty much and we got to play AAU with each other. I love her as a person. She’s an awesome teammate and she’s the type that will hype you up, so I’m excited to get to play with her again.”
Ilderton said that she has had several discussions with Kemper over the past few months and she knows exactly what she can bring to the team each day.
“I know that I’ve got to continue to work,” Ilderton said. “We’ve talked since the mid-point of my high school season. He loves my defensive intensity and how I’m a competitor. That’s definitely something that I’ll bring to the table for Marshall.”
Ilderton averaged 23.9 points while adding 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 steals per game in earning the Class AAA All-State captain honors from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association this year.