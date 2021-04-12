LOGAN, W.Va. — Scotty Browning played out the scenario hundreds of times on the playground, in the gym or on the rim back at his grandparents’ house.
The game is on the line and the clock is winding down.
It’s do or die time. Five, four, three, two, one … let it fly at the buzzer.
This past week, the Logan High School’s sophomore sensation got to live out that dream.
The 5-foot-11 guard created buzz around the state with his pair of buzzer-beaters in Wildcat wins over Scott and Herbert Hoover at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
The first was back on Tuesday as he stepped back and nailed a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer, lifting Class AAA No. 6 Logan to a 72-69 overtime victory over the Skyhawks.
Not to be outdone, the encore then happened four days later on Saturday when Browning launched a 23-foot dagger at the top of the key as Logan toppled the Huskies, 75-73.
“I’ve shot hundreds of those just outside playing,” Browning quipped. “So that wasn’t my first one. Those are the shots that you dream of. For sure.”
The videos of Browning’s bombs and Chris Kidd’s call on Video Productions/WVOW 101.9 FM in Logan, are already viral and are all across Twitter and Facebook.
“You can go a whole lifetime and not have a chance at a shot like that and he had two in one week, and to say the least, that was exciting and awesome for him and my family and the team,” said Steve Browning, Scotty’s father and a Logan assistant coach. “We’re proud of him regardless. Those were two big shots. I’m sure in his mind he’s shot that shot a million times on his rim at his grandparents’ house or on his Nerf rim when he was a kid. Every kid shoots that shot in the gym when they are counting it down.”
In both of his game winners, Browning was left open — in the corner in the Scott game, and at the top of the key against Hoover.
In the Hoover game, with the Huskies leading 73-72, Logan’s Jarron Glick dribbled inside the 3-point arc drawing a triple-team. He rolled off and and was double-teamed but whirled back and kicked it back to the top where Browning was open.
“That really surprised me,” Scotty Browning said of having such an open look. “It was a deep 3 and I really didn’t catch it right either. I caught it and just had to throw it up there.”
Big brother certainly took notice.
“Those were some big ones!” said Stevie Browning, who had his share of big shots during his Logan and Marshall careers as well.
Scotty Browning hit four 3-pointers and tallied 14 points against Hoover. In the Scott game, he poured in 21 points and connected on five shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
Browning has improved steadily in his two years with the Wildcats, getting only spot bench duty as a freshman last year to a more prominent role this season.
He’s earned a starting role of late, in part because he’s fearless.
“You can’t be afraid to shoot,” he said. “Those are the shots that I practice and they are routine shots.”
Logan coach Zach Green said Browning has come a long way, going from a 5-3, 80-pound kid as an eighth-grader.
“When Scotty first joined us the summer after his eighth-grade year, he was 5-3 and just 80 pounds but even at that time you could see he was extremely skilled and like the rest of this group of kids, wasn’t scared of the big moment,” Green said. “His size kept him from really seeing any action on the varsity team as a freshmen but he was phenomenal for our JV team. He hit 13 of 17 end-of-quarter/game shots for the JV team last year.”
Green said Browning is not afraid to put in the extra work.
“Scotty’s work ethic is through the roof,” Green said. “We had a shoot-around before our Scott game at noon. I get a text at 10:30 in the morning from Scotty asking if he could come early. I got there at 11 and Scotty was on the shooting machine by himself getting up shots. The big shots he makes aren’t by coincidence. They don’t just happen. He puts in the time.”
Scotty Browning comes from a basketball family at Logan.
Scotty wears No. 2 for Logan, the same number big brother Stevie wore for the Marshall Thundering Herd. The elder Browning was the second-leading scorer on the 2016-17 Herd team, averaging 16.1 points per game and was named to the 2017 Conference USA All-Tournament Team after averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the postseason tourney.
He closed out his collegiate career with 1,694 points and later played four years of pro ball in Turkey, Greece, Hungary and Slovakia.
As a senior at Logan in 2012, he averaged 25.2 points per game and was named Class AAA First Team All-State.
The Brownings’ dad Steve played on legendary coach Willie Akers’ 1983 state championship team and played also at the collegiate level.
Steve Browning said Scotty would like to someday follow in his and big brother’s footsteps.
“He wants to try to go on and play at the next level,” Steve Browning said. “It’s fortunate for anyone to get there and you have to work really hard at it. It’s not work to him. He enjoys doing it and going to the gym and Stevie did the same thing. It’s almost more work for dad than for him.”
Browning’s late-game heroics have helped rejuvenate the Wildcats (12-4), now on a four-game winning streak and having won 10 out of their last 11 games heading into the regular-season finale on Thursday night at rival Chapmanville.