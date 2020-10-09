HUNTINGTON - Marshall director of football operations Mark Gale has put together many trips in his time with the Herd.
One may be hard-pressed to find a trip with the fine details that this week's journey to Bowling Green, Kentucky, has entailed, however.
From taking precautions for COVID-19 protocols to staying updated on weather patterns associated with Hurricane Delta, Gale's week has had it all.
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said it is all part of the norm in an abnormal 2020 season.
"There's been a lot of things that have changed, whether you are home or away - at the hotel or travel of whatever," Holliday said. "You just have to do everything you can possibly do to eliminate anything that would cause contact tracing at the end of the day."
The contact tracing component is the most vital part because if there is one positive on a team with a big group traveling together, the entirety of that travel party is likely shut down for a period of time.
To alleviate such an issue, Marshall incorporated additional vehicles for travel than a normal week for the four-hour journey down to Bowling Green, Kentucky.
"We're taking a lot more buses," Holliday laughed.
Holliday credited Gale and Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick for their work in researching the situations and making the best decision possible for Marshall.
Holliday referenced Appalachian State losing 28 players and coaches off of one bus due to contact tracing after a positive was found in its program.
Such a number would undoubtedly shut down a team, which happened to the Mountaineers in recent weeks.
Holliday's team has already lost two contests due to COVID-19 cancellations, which is why Gale and Hamrick have been diligent in their efforts to stay ahead of potential issues.
"Mark Gale and Mike Hamrick do a great job of trying to learn from what's happened with other people because it changes every day," Holliday said.
While travel plans are part of the changes for 2020, meals are also a big component of the changes in travel lifestyle as well.
Generally, team members would be able to eat on buses while traveling, but such is not allowed in the COVID-19 era.
Also, Marshall does not eat a pregame meal together at the hotel anymore.
"A lot of things have changed," Holliday said. "We don't eat our pregame meal together anymore. They get their food and they go to their room."
As if the logistical changes in the travel plan wasn't enough, the Herd is now looking into the weather aspect for Saturday night's game as well.
With Hurricane Delta making landfall on Friday night and working its way northeast from Louisiana, the effects of the storm are expected to play a large part in Saturday's contest.
Rains are expected to start on Saturday morning and continue throughout the day with as much as a half-inch of rain expected in the area, which will intensify later in the evening.
In all, it makes for a memorable - and difficult - opening trip for the Herd's 2020 season schedule.