HUNTINGTON — At 5-foot-4, James Madison was the shortest United States president.
The irony in that was not lost on Marshall University women's basketball coach Tony Kemper, whose team struggled with the height and length of the James Madison team in a 74-67 loss Thursday in front of 653 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.
"They're a talented team," Kemper said. "They have a bunch of people they can post up and get the ball where they want to go. You have to credit them. They have a size advantage over us at every position. That does make it hard sometimes."
Center Kseniia Kozlova, a 6-4 junior, made 6 of 8 shots to score a team-high 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Dukes (13-2 overall, 3-0 Sun Belt). Kiki Jefferson, a 6-1 senior, scored 11 points, pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds and blocked two shots. Six-footer Peyton McDaniel scored 13 points. Jamia Hazell, a 5-8 guard, scored 14. JMU outscored Marshall 40-28 in the paint and 9-5 on second-chance points.
The Thundering Herd (9-5, 2-1) led much of the first half and trailed 33-30 at halftime. James Madison, though, opened the third quarter with a 14-5 run to lead 49-35. Marshall, whose tallest player is 6-1 reserve Shanniah Wright, couldn't overcome that spurt.
"Their run out of the third quarter is something we talked about as a staff," Kemper said. "If you watch them play, they do a good job of that. I guess talk is cheap because that's something we tried to focus on and it didn't work. They really got to us there in the run."
The Dukes' size was apparent early. On Marshall's first series, Roshala Scott took what appeared to be an open jump shot only to see Jefferson reach from the left side and block it. Shooting wasn't easy for the Herd after that, as it finished 24 for 70 overall, 7 of 32 from 3-point range.
"We've worked on game-speed shots," Kemper said. "You hope you can learn that lesson without going 24 for 70 and 7 for 32 and feeling rough after a home game. We'll see if we learn through what happened."
Marshall entered the game No. 1 in the conference in scoring defense at 55.5 points per game. The Dukes surpassed the 55-point mark on 6-2 junior Claire Neff's 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 56-44.
James Madison made 20 of 25 free throws, earning trips to the foul line as the Herd struggled inside with the Dukes' size.
"We can't do that," Kemper said. "We shouldn't do that. We're not trying to do that. I think that was a big key, too. We want to play a low-foul game and we've been great at that this season."
The Herd rallied within 64-62 after a three-point play by Wright with 4:29 to play and had a chance to tie, but Kendall Miller miss two foul shots. Roshala Scott scored seven of her game-high 19 points as Marshall closed the gap.
Jefferson, though, sank a pair of free throws to start a 9-0 run that put the game away.
"We have to do a better job with our assignments," Herd sophomore guard Aarionna Redman said. "We gave up too many points in the paint today. We have to get back to our assignments. We let the excitement of competing for the top spot (in the Sun Belt standings) get to us. We need to settle back in to our defense."
Marshall returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday vs. Georgia Southern (10-2), which defeated Coastal Carolina 81-75 Thursday. The game is part of a women's/men's doubleheader. The Herd men entertain Coastal Carolina at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Children age 12-under will be admitted to both games free of charge.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
