ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland High School hopes to bury the competition with its latest coaching hire.
Tara Hall, of the Hall Funeral Home family, is the Dragons’ new girls soccer coach. She has served the last seven seasons as an assistant at Fairland.
“I am so excited,” Hall said. “I love soccer, especially Fairland soccer, but I love my soccer girls the most. They all hold a special place in my heart and my memories.”
Hall thanked her Fairland predecessors Mark Chafin and Patrick McCleary for helping develop the program from scratch.
“I am honored to take the head coaching position,” Hall said. “I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”
Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby said he is confident Hall will take the program to a new level.
“Tara has been with the FHS soccer program since day one,” Gorby said. “She has worked with every female player since the start. The program is in great hands.”
Hall’s daughters, Tori and Lexi, starred for the Dragons in recent seasons.