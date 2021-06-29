The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210630-hds-hall.jpg

Hall

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland High School hopes to bury the competition with its latest coaching hire.

Tara Hall, of the Hall Funeral Home family, is the Dragons’ new girls soccer coach. She has served the last seven seasons as an assistant at Fairland.

“I am so excited,” Hall said. “I love soccer, especially Fairland soccer, but I love my soccer girls the most. They all hold a special place in my heart and my memories.”

Hall thanked her Fairland predecessors Mark Chafin and Patrick McCleary for helping develop the program from scratch.

“I am honored to take the head coaching position,” Hall said. “I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”

Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby said he is confident Hall will take the program to a new level.

“Tara has been with the FHS soccer program since day one,” Gorby said. “She has worked with every female player since the start. The program is in great hands.”

Hall’s daughters, Tori and Lexi, starred for the Dragons in recent seasons.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you