FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Danny McDavid, one of the more-popular football and baseball coaches and football and basketball officials in the Tri-State, died Monday night.
He was 66.
McDavid was head football and baseball coach at Green High School, head football coach at South Point High, and most-recently was assistant football coach at Portsmouth West.
“A great guy,” former Green football coach and athletic director Ted Newsome said of McDavid. “One of the best.”
A three-sport star at Green in the early 1970s, McDavid coached the Bobcats football team to undefeated seasons in 1989 and 1990. Both squads made the playoffs before losing to state power Newark Catholic.
McDavid coached Green’s baseball team to the state tournament in 1986. The Bobcats lost to Sidney Lehman, 5-1, but led 1-0 before a five-hour rain delay. He coached Green to the last three Southern Ohio Conference Division I baseball championships, going unbeaten twice. The Bobcats have won sectional championships in eight of the last 10 seasons under McDavid’s guidance.
“I’m honored to have coached with him, to have had him as an officiating partner and most of all to call him my friend,” said Christian Meenach, who officiated basketball games with McDavid. “He was a great man.”
“His love for sports was great, his love for his players was even greater,” said Jared Hineman, who played for McDavid at Green.
Heidi Bainer, McDavid’s daughter, said she will miss seeing her dad on the floor playing with her girls.
“As a kid, I thought my dad was a celebrity,” Bainer said. “Everywhere we went, somebody knew who he was, and we would always have to stop and talk to his ‘fans,’ Now, when I go out, people stop and ask me, ‘aren’t you Danny’s daughter,’ “
Chris Smith played quarterback for McDavid at South Point. Smith remembered McDavid chewing his favorite candy, white Lifesavers, the way he grinned and even his favorite play call — ace gun 210 short.
“The world lost a great man and a great coach,” Smith said. “(Coach McDavid) had a huge impact on me as a football player, as a quarterback and most importantly as a person.”
Dave Lavender, who played baseball and football for McDavid at Green, said the innovative coach will be missed. Lavender remembered how he and the coach worked out a sign language play system since the Bobcats junior varsity team didn’t have enough players to run in and out, as they did in those days.
“Such a great coach,” Lavender said. “A great coach and a super cool guy.”
Opponents and those for whom McDavid officiated expressed condolences to his family.
Justin Davis, baseball coach at Chesapeake and a basketball official, said McDavid was special to him.
“When I was a young basketball official Dan McDavid helped me along the way but always treated me as an equal,” Davis said. “When I started coaching baseball as a 27-year-old head coach,. Dan was always there to answer a phone call and give some advice. Even though he’d been coaching decades longer than me he always treated me with respect and as an equal.”
Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby shared similar sentiments.
“Dan loved high school sports along with coaching and officiating,” Gorby said. “He was a true mentor and friend.”
Funeral arrangements were not available at press time.