HUNTINGTON — Longtime Marshall University football and basketball public address announcer Mike Ruben died Monday.
Ruben, 65, also was the PA man for Ripley High School sports. A Marshall graduate, Ruben coached two state championship Babe Ruth baseball teams, was a journalist, playwright and director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I hate hearing this,” said Mike Kirtner, also a Marshall PA announcer. “I enjoyed sharing public address stories with Mike.”
South Charleston High School athletic director Bryce Casto said he was saddened by Ruben’s death.
“This one hits hard,” Casto said. “He was universally beloved by all who knew him. What a loss to the community.”
Former Marshall play-by-play man Stan Howell was a friend and college classmate of Ruben. They teamed up to do the first away game broadcast in student station WMUL history when they broadcast the Southern Conference Basketball Tournament in 1981 in Roanoke, Virginia.
“Rube was my dear, dear friend and the world will be a much emptier place without him in it,” Howell said.
Retired Marshall sports information director Max Yates said he was stunned by the news of Ruben dying.
“Mike was genuinely a good man,” Yates said. “I always liked him.”
Fellow Ripley native and sportscaster Jason Philyaw said he was at a loss for words after hearing of Ruben’s death.
“He helped me tremendously with my career,” Philyaw said. “He loved his Herd and (Ripley) Vikings. More importantly, he was a great friend.”
Philyaw said Ruben’s sense of humor was legendary.
“We had a group vacationing in Myrtle Beach and wanted to go the the Air Force base there,” Philyaw said. “When we pulled up, the guard at the gate asked if we had any military experience. Without hesitation, Rube said, ‘I saw Top Gun twice.’ Needless to say, we didn’t get in.”
Funeral arrangements were incomplete at press time.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
