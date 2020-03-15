OAK HILL, Ohio — Simply put, for 43 years, Norm Persin was the Frank Sinatra of Ohio high school boys basketball coaches.
For so long, and with so much success, Persin, who recently retired as Oak Hill’s bench boss, did it all his way.
Persin, following 46 years of coaching, including the last 43 as a head coach and his final 14 in his second stint at Oak Hill, officially announced in January that the 2019-20 season would be his last.
He concludes his career — highlighted by the Oaks capturing the 2009 Division IV state championship — ranked third all-time on the state’s boys basketball coaching career wins list with 766 against just 214 losses, a 78 percent rate of winning, third all-time in Ohio.
Persin trails in victories only Richard Kortokrax of Kalida (890), whom he defeated 48-43 in double overtime in that state championship, and Joe Petrocelli (831) of Kettering Alter. Persin had been the winningest active coach in the state up until the Oaks’ final game, a loss to Ironton in the sectional finals, on Feb. 22.
A member of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association and Ohio Basketball halls of fame, as well as the Ohio Athletic Directors Hall of Fame, Warren Harding High School of Fame, Chesapeake High School Hall of Fame and Warren Ohio Distinguished Hall of Fame, Persin gained the nickname “Stormin’ Norman” for his old-school style and bluntness and animated shear scolding of players for on-court lack of execution. Persin, though, earned the love of his players and support of administrators.
“When you look into coaching, you have to know exactly how you want to go about it,” Persin said. “I’ve always said that I want to coach my way. I wasn’t going to let anybody interfere with saying that you have to do it this way or you have to do that way. Some people will say he is very hard on the players. That’s not the case. I am demanding on the players. But I demand more out of myself than I demand out of my players.
“I’ve always said I’ve been my biggest critic,” said Persin. “Pat Riley (former NBA head coach) said one time that the losses hurt more than the wins feel good. Fortunately for me, I’ve haven’t had a whole lot of losses. I’ve had tremendous success only because I’ve had tremendous backing by my administration, no matter where I was at. My administrators were always there for me.”
Persin turns 70 in September. He said he looks forward to sleeping in, spending time with grandchildren and simply drinking a cup of coffee on his porch in early morning rather than heading off to school. Persin has said before that he would retire, but didn’t. He said this time it’s for real.
“Everybody you talk to says, ‘You will be back,’” Persin said. “I talked to somebody and he said, ‘I guarantee you will be back in June.’ I said I won’t. This is why I did it when I announced it in January,” he said. “Usually at the end of the year, I sit back and wait a month and see how I feel. Then I’ll say I am coming back. I felt this is the time I wanted to do it (retire) because I am going to be 70, I want to start doing other things on my own, and spend more time with my grandkids because they are all involved in athletics.”
Persin didn’t deny he will be tempted to pick up his famous towel and work the sideline again.
“It’s going to be difficult because it’s in my blood,” Persin said. “Coaching basketball is all I’ve ever done. I do it 12 months out of the year. I love the competitiveness, I love taking a kid and they become better, I love taking a team that becomes better. I’m going to miss that, but somewhere along the line, you have to move on and call it quits. They all do. It’s going to be tough on me, but I’m in good enough health and spirits right now I can enjoy other things.”
Prior to his second stint at Oak Hill, he coached the Oaks for six years before leaving for Wilmington for two — then the next 21 at Chesapeake, as the court there is named “Norm Persin Court,” one year before his return to the Oaks.
He was seven times selected state Coach of the Year, won two Associated Press Division III statewide poll championships at Chesapeake, and accumulated a 76-game home winning streak and 48-game regular-season winning streak with the Panthers — plus 16 Ohio Valley Conference championships in his 21 years there including 11 consecutive. That ranks second all-time in consecutive league championships in state history, as Persin — combining his first stint at Oak Hill when the Oaks were members of the OVC — won 19 league titles.
Persin also guided the Oaks to four outright Southern Ohio Conference Division II championships.
“A lot of fond memories, man,” Persin said. “And a lot of wins.”