ONA — Down the hill they came, giggling like schoolgirls, a group of Cabell Midland High School football players carrying a Christmas tree.
Charlie Brown might have rejected the scraggly pine, but the Knights thought it was beautiful. It stood in the team’s locker room, player after player admiring it, drawing grins from the coaches.
This was mere minutes before Tuesday’s practice for Saturday’s state championship game. Cabell Midland (13-0 and seeded second) takes on three-time defending state champion Martinsburg (13-0 and seeded first) at noon at Wheeling Island Stadium in the Class AAA finals. Despite the daunting task, Cabell Midland’s players were enjoying themselves before getting serious on the field.
If the Knights accomplish that, maybe they’ll have a trophy to put under that Christmas tree.
“We want to bring some joy to this place,” senior linebacker Tierden Berry said of bringing the tree inside.
Fellow linebacker Parker Hardman said he and his teammates were bringing “Christmas joy” to Cabell Midland, even to “scrooge” running back Hayden Hass.
“Yeah, yeah,” Hass said in his best “bah humbug” voice, a slight smile on his face as he learned his teammates playfully had voted him the team’s scrooge.
Knights coach Luke Salmons said he wants his players to remember those lighthearted moments as much as what happens on the field.
These players haven’t played in a state title game. Salmons, though, has coached in one. He led Cabell Midland to the 2012 finals where they lost to Martinsburg 38-14. Salmons said that trip taught him something about coaching in championship games.
“I learned a lot,” Salmons said. “You can’t let distractions interfere with the game or getting prepared for the game. I learned that you don’t press the kids. No ‘if you don’t do this or don’t do that you’re going to get beat.’ If you’re uptight or nervous, they’re going to be, too.”
The Knights were anything but uptight Tuesday until the whistle blew to begin practice. Then the focus was sharp, attention to detail was at the forefront and no one fooled around.
Salmons said his team must take that practice attitude into the game. In 2012, the Knights might have been lacking in that area.
“We started slow,” Salmons said. “We dropped a kickoff. We made some mistakes. We can’t do that against a good team. We have to start quickly.”