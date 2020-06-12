HUNTINGTON — Not all the moments in this Top 50 series are about victories, nor should they be.
Some of the bigger accomplishments in Marshall University football since the 1970 plane crash have come in defeat. The 29-6 loss at Morehead State in the first game since the crash. A 34-31 setback to Southeastern Conference team Mississippi in the 1997 Motor City Bowl. The 42-31 loss in the 1997 season opener at West Virginia.
Marshall made a statement in all those games. In Morgantown that sunny Aug. 30, the Thundering Herd left its first contest since moving to NCAA Division I-A from I-AA with a loss, but also respect. The same fans who were urging Mountaineers' coach Don Nehlen to "run it up" when WVU raced to a 28-3 lead were hushed when Marshall came back to go ahead 31-28. They were the same folks who appeared relieved as they left Milan Puskar Stadium having witnessed a game much closer than they expected.
WVU didn't have anything much to gain that day, but the experience was invaluable for Marshall.
"The thing I remember about that game was the speed and tempo," Marshall safety Rogers Beckett said. "The players were physically stronger. Division I-AA had good players, but that definitely was a step up. What I really got from that whole year was that I had to get stronger in order to continue where I could perform and be somewhat good at it. I think everyone on the team felt that way."
That realization helped Beckett become an NFL player, along with more than one dozen of his teammates from that roster.
The loss affirmed something coach Bobby Pruett and his staff already knew — the Herd had to get faster and develop more depth. Sure, Marshall was fast enough to handle Mid-American Conference competition. To play with Clemson, South Carolina, BYU, Kansas State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others on future schedules, though, it needed faster players and more of them.
Marshall had been a I-A program for three weeks and had taken WVU to the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Pruett left Morgantown disappointed, but optimistic that a team loaded with sophomores would be something special.
Had Marshall and WVU played in 1999, those sophomores-turned-seniors likely would have given the Herd a win in the series, which the Mountaineers lead 12-0. Marshall was undefeated and ranked 10th in the nation at season's end, while WVU went 4-7.
The Herd can thank WVU, in part, for its success in 1998 and 1999 when it combined to go 25-1 with triumphs over BYU, Clemson, Louisville and South Carolina. What Marshall's players learned on the field that day in Morgantown is that they were good enough to play high-level teams but needed to get better to beat them. Then they did.