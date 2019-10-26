HUNTINGTON — Neither Marshall head coach Doc Holliday nor Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton will have to do much talking to set the scene for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. Homecoming matchup at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
When the Herd and Hilltoppers lock up in Huntington in a battle that is being streamed on Stadium’s Facebook page, it will be a pair of rivals who have become familiar with each other over the last six years.
Coaches will say that one game on the schedule is never more important than the other, but this one may blur those lines a bit.
“It’s definitely a week that not only the fans circle, but I think our locker room will circle this game, also,” Marshall senior center Levi Brown said. “It’s not necessarily an old rivalry...it’s just something that’s just happened. I think it’s cool to be part of a rivalry that’s still young and just now coming on the scene.”
Marshall leads the series between the teams by a 6-4 count, but since the Hilltoppers joined Conference USA in 2014, they own a 3-2 edge.
There is more than series history in the balance on Saturday as the teams face off.
The winner of Saturday’s contest will control its own destiny within Conference USA heading into the final month of the regular season.
“If you’re a competitor and you’re a football team with dreams and expectations, this is one you’d better get up for,” Holliday said. “And they will...They’ll get up and be ready to play as I’m sure Western will as well. It will be Homecoming, a great crowd and our guys will be eager to play.”
In looking at the success of each team, those two forces will collide on Saturday afternoon.
Marshall’s strength has been its offensive balance, which has been uncanny so far this season. The Herd is averaging 216.9 yards per game rushing while averaging 217.6 yards per game through the air.
That rushing attack is tied for 24th in FBS.
On the other side, Western Kentucky (5-2, 4-0 C-USA) features a rush defense that is 22nd nationally, allowing just 110.3 yards per game on the ground.
The Hilltoppers have achieved that with sound play in the front-seven that does not allow holes for ball-carriers to run through.
“They have really good players on that front-seven,” Holliday said. “It starts up front with those defensive linemen. There aren’t many teams that have had success blocking them because they’re talented guys.”
Brown said that the offensive line’s charge is to sustain its effort and continue to grind out gains, which has been critical over the last two weeks — both wins.
The senior added that whoever establishes the line of scrimmage will come out on top.
“They are obviously a really good, really coached defense and they don’t let people run the ball on them,” Brown said. “That’s one big thing that we’ve been doing so well this season, so I think we’re up for a good match in this game with their run-stuff defense and our run offense.”
With both teams being solid up front, yards after contact within the rushing attack could be critical, and that’s where Marshall’s Brenden Knox excelled last week.
Knox was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 220 yards and two touchdowns against Florida Atlantic. Of his 220 yards, 163 came after contact, according to the Marshall coaching staff.
While Knox will key the Herd rushing attack, both quarterbacks will have to make plays at some point for their teams.
Marshall’s Isaiah Green has taken care of the football better over the last two weeks and needs a similar effort against the Hilltoppers. Green has thrown for 1,377 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions.
Western Kentucky quarterback Ty Storey, an Arkansas transfer, has also seen success through the air, completing 70 percent of his passes while throwing only one interception in four starts since replacing injured starter Steven Duncan.
Marshall’s defense will look to force more mistakes by getting to Storey and applying pressure — something they’ve done well recently. In the last two weeks, Marshall’s defense has 15 sacks.
In its history, Marshall is 64-45-8 in Homecoming contests. The Herd has won six straight coming into Saturday’s matchup with Western Kentucky.