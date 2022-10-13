The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A halftime lightning delay and heavy rains late into the night put a damper on the Sun Belt Conference home opener for the Marshall football team, which fell to Louisiana 23-13 Wednesday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Marshall (3-3, 0-2 SBC) led at halftime, but the offense was shut out in the second half as the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-3, 1-2 SBC) found their footing and picked up their first league win of the season behind backup quarterback Ben Wooldridge’s two-touchdown effort.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you