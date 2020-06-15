RUSTON, La. — Louisiana Tech officials said a football player there has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he and some of his teammates have been instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks.
School officials say contact tracing helped officials identify additional football players who could have been exposed.
Louisiana Tech has not released the names of the players being required to quarantine and has not specified how many players were identified for possible exposure.
The Bulldogs reported to campus in Ruston, Louisiana, on June 1 for physicals and medical testing. They began on-field conditioning during the past week and are scheduled to begin weight training this week.
Hosking wins Run By the River virtual 5K
RUSSELL, Ky. — Craig Hosking of Russell, Kentucky, won the most unusual race he ever ran.
Hosking captured the title of the 2020 Kiwanis 5K Virtual Run By the River Saturday. The race, usually a course through town, was run virtually this year because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Participants ran a 3.1-mile course of their choice wherever they were and reported their times on the honor system.
They could run or walk on a track, in a park, on a public street, a treadmill or anywhere else they desired.
Hosking, 43, edged Russell High School runner Stevei McSorley by .03 of a second. McSorley, 16, was the top female finisher.
Randall Watts, 65, of Garner, Kentucky, was third in 20.54. Chad Simonds, 40, of St. petersburg, Florida, finished fourth in 22:00.
Wade Napier, 41, of Verona, Kentucky, rounded out the top five in 23:25.
The race featured 53 participants.
Heather Sandford, 42, of Nokomis, Florida, was the fastest walker, finishing in 40:00.
Arthur, Duley bowl honor scores
HUNTINGTON — Kyle Arthur and James Duley shot honor scores in the Twi-Light Zone League at Strike Zone Bowling Center.
Arthur found the line from outset and fired games of 279-279-288 for 846.
Duley had a 290 with a spare to start the big game and then 11 straight strikes.