POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Gallia Academy ran its winning streak to four games with a 67-56 victory over Point Pleasant in boys high school basketball.
The Blue Devils (7-3) used an 11-3 spurt to pull away from a 24-24 tie.
Zane Loveday paced Gallia Academy with 21 points. Carson Call scored 18 and Brody Fellure 10. Eric Chapman led the Big Blacks (3-5) with 18 points. Zach Beckett scored 14.
GREEN 70, SOUTHERN 55: The Bobcats (4-6) outscored the Tornadoes 22-7 in the third period to take control in a victory in Racine, Ohio. Levi Sampson led Green with 29 points. Cade Anderson and Lincoln Rose each scored 12 for Southern (4-6).
LAWRENCE COUNTY 84,MagoffinCOUNTY 64: Cody Maynard scored 32 points and Tyler Johnson 27 as the Bulldogs (13-2) win the Class AA, Section 8 tournament in Louisa, Kentucky. Will Lafferty chipped in 10 points. Ben Lafferty led the Hornets (7-6) with 19 points. Zane Whitaker scored 17.
WAVERLY 54, WHEELERSBURG 28: Will Futhey scored 20 points, Trey Robertson 11 and Wade Futhey 10 as the Tigers (7-3) clobbered the host Pirates. Nolan Wright led Wheelersburg (5-5) with seven points.
Girls basketball
WAVERLY 46, GALIIA ACADEMY 32: Kelli Stewart and Bailey Valgamore each scored 20 points to help the Tigers (7-4) beat the Blue Devils in Centenary, Ohio. Chanee Cremeens led Gallia Academy (3-11) with 11 points. Waverly defeated Wheelersburg
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.