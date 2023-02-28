SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- A basketball star by any other name still is Lovely.
South Point junior Caleb Lovely was known as Caleb Schneider before this season, when he changed his last name.
"I've been wanting to get my name changed for a few years now," Lovely said. "Chris has basically raised me my whole life."
Chris is Lovely's stepfather. A former basketball star himself, Lovely runs the Chesapeake Community Center.
"I play every day," Caleb Lovely said. "I go get shots up almost every day. I go with Chris to the community center where he works and play."
Schneider played his freshman season at Chesapeake. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard transferred to the Panthers' Ohio Valley Conference rival South Point last season and this year as a junior helped the Pointers to a 19-4 record and OVC title.
Lovely said leaving Chesapeake was difficult.
"Yeah, a little bit," he said. "My whole family has been at Chesapeake."
Lovely will lead South Point into a Division III district semifinal game versus Fairland (16-8) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ironton. The Pointers beat the Dragons twice in the regular season, but Lovely said he and his teammates won't take victory for granted. The Pointers topped Fairland twice in the regular season last year, too, but lost to the Dragons in the district tournament.
"We can go far," Lovely said. "We have a good mindset and we play together. We remember that they took us out last year."
Lovely, who averages 25 points per game, scored his 1,000th point this season. He said he hopes to take his scoring ability to college ball. South Point coach Travis Wise said Lovely is capable of playing at that level.
"Really good work ethic," Wise said of Lovely. "He works his butt off. He's a smooth ballplayer who can score in multiple ways. Threes, twos."
Wise said Lovely's consistency makes him the player he is.
"His demeanor never changes whether he's up 30 or two," Wise said. "Just a great ballplayer. He has a high ceiling. He's a good teammate."
Lovely thanked Wise, Chris Lovely and former Chesapeake all-stater Gage Rhoades for helping him become the player he is.
"I want to go to college and play," Lovely said. "I don't really do much off the court."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
