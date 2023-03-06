The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230307-hds-preprdp.jpg

South Point’s Caleb Lovely (0) drives around a Zane Trace defender Saturday during a high school basketball game at the Ohio University Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

ATHENS, Ohio — Caleb Lovely scored 39 points and grabbed eight rebounds Sunday to lead second-seeded South Point to a 64-57 victory over top-seeded Zane Trace in a Division III boys basketball district final at Ohio University’s Convocation Center.

The district title was the second in program history and the first since 1990.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you