ATHENS, Ohio — Caleb Lovely scored 39 points and grabbed eight rebounds Sunday to lead second-seeded South Point to a 64-57 victory over top-seeded Zane Trace in a Division III boys basketball district final at Ohio University’s Convocation Center.
The district title was the second in program history and the first since 1990.
The Pointers (22-4) take on North Adams (21-4) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal at Ohio University.
The Pioneers (21-4) led 24-21 at halftime, but South Point used an 18-9 run in the third quarter to take the lead. Zane Trace tied it 39-39, but Lovely made two free throws and scored on a layup off a steal to give the Pointers a lead they never relinquished.
The Pointers pushed the lead to as many as 11 points only to see the Pioneers pull within 60-54 with 36 seconds to play. South Point, though, made foul shots to put the game away.
Xander Dornon chipped in 10 points for the Pointers. Xzander Ream scored 19 points, Nalin Robinson 12 and Landon Jarrell 11 for Zane Trace.
ZANE TRACE 13 11 9 24 — 57: L. Robinson 7, Jarrell 3, N. Robinson 12, Ream 19, Stonerock 0, Ison 5, L. Jarrell 11.
SOUTH POINT 12 9 18 25 — 64: Lovely 39, Smith 2, Vance 2, Ermalovich 4, Dornon 10, Haley 3, Ja. Childers 2, Wilburn 0, Jo. Childers 2, Hanshaw 0.
Bowling
OHIO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Ironton finished ninth in the state bowling tournament in Columbus.
The Fighting Tigers totaled 3,307 pins. Ironton’s Andrew Allen placed sixth out of 210 individuals, bowling 200-209-246 — 657. The Tigers’ Mason Davidson rolled 237-203-192 — 632 to finish 15th. Spencer Hannahs of St. Paris Graham was medalist with a 729 series. DeGraff Riverside won the team title.
Wrestling
OHIO REGIONALS: Fairland’s C.J. Graham finished third in the regional meet Saturday to earn a spot in the state tournament.
Graham pinned Sulaiman Muhammed of Dayton Northridge at 2:32 to capture third and move on to the state finals Friday at Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.