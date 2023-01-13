CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Travis Wise and South Point found redemption on Friday with a 53-40 defeat of Chesapeake at Persin Court.
The win for the Pointers avenged a defeat on Dec. 6 at the hands of the Panthers and, so far this season, remains the only Ohio Valley Conference loss for South Point.
Caleb Lovely led South Point (10-3 overall, 7-1 OVC) with 28 points, 22 of which came in the second half. The junior guard shot 2 of 6 from the field in the first two quarters but rallied his team when it needed him most.
“The first game, we played more at their pace,” Lovely said. “This game, we wanted to switch it up and play more at our pace.”
While Lovely was leading South Point, Chesapeake’s hopes fell on the shoulders of guard Dannie Maynard.
Maynard had seven points during the first half, then made four 3-pointers in the second half to finish as the Panthers’ high-point player with 21.
Wise said he had to settle his team’s emotions after the Pointers lost a 20-9 lead through 5:45 of the second quarter. Chesapeake rallied with a 19-2 run through the remainder of the first half and through 5:48 of the third quarter to take the lead on South Point.
Maynard had eight of his points during that run, including a 3-pointer on the first possession of the third period that gave Chesapeake the lead after it trailed 22-20 at halftime.
A bucket by Caleb Cox and a second 3-pointer by Maynard gave Chesapeake a 28-22 lead at 6:04 left to play in the quarter.
With a timeout, Wise calmed his team down and changed its defensive strategy to regain the lead.
“We knew they were going to make a run; they are capable of doing that,” Wise said. “I felt like with our pressure, we could come on in the second half.”
Wise said getting Lovely the ball at the top of the Panthers’ zone defense was a key too. Lovely scored 12 points during the third quarter, including 10 consecutive to put the Pointers back in control.
In the fourth period, Lovely started drawing contact against Chesapeake, then converted all 8 of his free throw attempts in the final eight minutes.
Chesapeake (4-9, 2-5) spent a lot of energy digging itself out of the first half deficit, coach Steven Ater said. By the fourth quarter, there was nothing left for a second rally.
“They’ve got some talented players that make plays,” Ater said of South Point.
The Pointers had 11 turnovers in the game but forced Chesapeake into 17.
Both teams have games on Saturday at North Adams in the Coach Young Classic. The Panthers will take on Lynchburg-Clay at 1:30 p.m., followed by South Point facing Whiteoak at 3:30.
