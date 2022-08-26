SPRING VALLEY -- Cailyn Lowe scored two goals and assisted on three Thursday to lead Cabell Midland to a 6-1 victory over Spring Valley in girls high school soccer.
Emma Shields scored twice and issued two assists. Ella Rowe and Taylor Harris also scored. Emma Gill added an assist. The Knights played without leading scorer Olivia Charles, who was kicking for the school's football team during a game at George Washington.
SOUTH POINT 7, GALLIA ACADEMY 1: Jasmyn Jones scored six goals to pace the Pointers (2-1) to a triumph over the Blue Angels. Jaycie Walters also found the net for South Point. Luca Pennington, Bindi Staley, Alli Stidham and Neveah Huff handed out assists. Jaidyn Malone made seven saves.
FAIRLAND 10, CHESAPEAKE 1: Joelie Jarrell, Angela Li and Molly Dunlap scored two goals apiece as the Dragons defeated the Panthers. Annabelle Wyant, Addyson Cornell, Kali Hall and Kaylee Turner also scored for Fairland. Brooklyn McComas netted Chesapeake's goal.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 13, SHELBY VALLEY 0: Leandra Curnutte produced a hat trick and Camberleigh Maxi-Stepp and Laylen Thompson scored two goals apiece as the Bulldogs clobbered the Wildcats in Pikeville, Kentucky. Maggie Johnson issued five assists and scored once. Preslyn Miller earned the shutout.
Boys soccer
FAIRLAND 7, CHESAPEAKE 3: Will Davis and Evan Williams each scored two goals to lift the Dragons past the host Panthers. Ben Prino, Gaby Polcyn and Zaid Mustafa also scored. Jacob Spears turned in a hat trick for Chesapeake.
ASHLAND 2, LAWRENCE COUNTY 1: Gavin Maynard and Drew Clark scored to lift the Tomcats (5-0) over the Bulldogs (3-2) in Louisa, Kentucky.
BOYD COUNTY 3, ROWAN COUNTY 0: Alec Lawson scored twice as the Lions (3-1-2) beat the Vikings (2-4) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Aiden McCoy also scored.
EAST CARTER 6, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Ashton Tiller scored a pair of goals and Patrick McDavid assisted on two as the Raiders defeated the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Golf
WINFIELD 146, POINT PLEASANT 185: Jackson Woodburn shot 2-under-par 34 to help the Generals beat the Big Blacks at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane, West Virginia. Brennan Sang led Point Pleasant with a 41.
Cross country
BOYD WINS SHOWCASE: Boyd County's boys and girls won the Early Season Showcase in Cannonsburg. The Lions' Mason Newman won the boys race in 16:48, 48 seconds ahead of runner-up Keghan Thompson of East Ridge. East Carter placed second and Russell third in the team standings. Autumn Egleston of Rowan County claimed the girls title in 19:40. Boyd County's Lexi Ramey was second in 21:09. Russell placed second in the team scores. Rowan County was third.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, RACELAND 0: Grace Clark made 26 assists and 12 digs as the Volleycats (3-1) topped the Rams 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 at Anderson Gym. Sophie Suman had 17 digs and Emma Slone 11 kills. Raceland fell to 8-1.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 3, SUGAR CREEK CHRISTIAN 0: Isabel Hensley issued 11 assists as the Musketeers beat the Eagles 25-14, 25-15, 25-19 in Lloyd, Kentucky.
