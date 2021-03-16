HUNTINGTON - Loyola-Chicago guard Keith Clemons knows that when the lights are brightest, that's when he's at his best.
Last week, Clemons' best helped lead the Ramblers to a Missouri Valley Conference title and the league's NCAA Tournament berth.
The former Huntington St. Joe now sets his sights on the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis as Loyola-Chicago, the No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region, meets No. 9 Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in a game televised on TBS.
For Clemons, it is the opportunity that he always envisioned while playing basketball as a kid.
"It's every college basketball player's dream," Clemons said. "I can just remember the times I was young, just downloading the app to catch games. To know I'm in the tournament, for sure, is just a great opportunity - one to remember and embrace."
That doesn't mean Clemons is happy just being there, however. Clemons knows his Loyola-Chicago team - 24-4 overall entering the tournament - has what it takes to make a run at the NCAA Tournament.
And, it isn't like Loyola-Chicago doesn't have a history of doing so, either.
In 2018, the Ramblers made the famous "Sister Jean" run to the NCAA Final Four, falling to Michigan by 12 to end the season 32-6.
Clemons said that run played a major part in his decision to choose Loyola-Chicago out of junior college.
"Honestly, that was one of the biggest roles in me coming to Loyola," Clemons said. "The winning history and the 17-18 year of going to the Final Four plays a lot. The excitement it's bringing upon the team and the comparisons to that 17-18 year have brought a lot to Chicago. We have a lot of people pulling for us."
Should an NCAA Tournament run happen again, Clemons will be a key piece in the equation.
Clemons' poise as a key cog in a title run is no surprise, considering his recent success with the Ramblers and his history at Huntington St. Joe, as well.
Last week, Clemons went 5-of-6 from the floor, including a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range to finish with 13 points in a 75-65 win over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship.
It was Clemons' first championship performance since 2016 when he led Huntington St. Joe to a Class A boys title with a 67-65 win over Wheeling Central.
In that game, Clemons finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, but it was his defensive play down the stretch that keyed the win.
With the game tied at the end of regulation, Clemons picked the pocket of Wheeling Central's Chase Harler to force the extra session. Clemons then duplicated the feat in the waning second of the overtime with Huntington St. Joe leading by one to preserve the win.
Clemons said there is a correlation between those two performances and his mindset as he prepares for Friday's game against the Yellow Jackets.
"Big-time games are made for big-time players and the last couple championship situations in March I've had, I've succeeded, so I'm going into the tournament with that confidence," Clemons said. "I just have to remind myself that I've been in these games before. When you remind yourself of that, you go in with a confidence and a swagger that it's just another game."
After the run with Sister Jean led Clemons to Loyola-Chicago, he hopes to duplicate a similar run with the 101-year-old chaplain for the Ramblers once again blessing the team. Sister Jean was cleared on Tuesday to be with the team for the tournament.
Clemons said that, no matter what, it will be memorable, but the focus is business.
"It's a great opportunity and one I'm going to remember forever, but I'm not going there just to enjoy the moment," Clemons said. "I'm going in there to win games."
Should Loyola-Chicago get the first-round win over Georgia Tech, it could set up an in-state meeting with top-seed Illinois in the second round on Sunday.