HUNTINGTON — Any team with two stars from the Class AAA state softball champion on its roster likely is confident of success.
Region IV features Cabell Midland standouts Rielly Lucas and Olivia Pelfrey as it heads into the West Virginia North-South All-Star Series Thursday at Buffalo High School.
Lucas, a first baseman who signed with Marshall University, and Pelfrey, a catcher headed to the University of Charleston, lead a strong squad.
“I’m super excited to be representing Cabell Midland one last time,” Lucas said. “I can’t wait to play with, and against, the best seniors in the state.”
Lucas smashed 13 home runs and drove in 39 runs this season, despite frequently being pitched around.
Lucas batted .515 with 13 doubles and two triples.
For her career, she hit 28 home runs, with 109 RBI and batted .490.
She made 10 errors in 272 chances for a .963 fielding percentage.
Pelfrey hit five homers and drove in 35 last season, batting .365 with seven doubles and one triple.
A career .362 hitter, Pelfrey is a .983 fielder.
Winfield’s Steve Hensley coaches the Region IV squad, which includes Generals players Elyssa Medley, Faith Gaylor and Kenzie Hale.
Another state champion on the team is power-hitting catcher Emma Gibbs of Class A titlist Wahama.
Emily Scott of Scott; Sierra Cook and Sidnee Varney of Chapmanville, Koree Roberts and Natalie Fout of Lincoln County’ Grace Walsh, Chloe Shinn and Kya Walker of Ripley; and Carlee Muncy of Man also are on the Region IV roster.
Game times are to be determined.