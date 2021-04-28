ONA -- Cabell Midland's Rielly Lucas recorded her 100th career base hit in just her 71st high school softball game as the knights swept Parkersburg 17-1 and 16-0.
In the opener, Lucas, a Marshall University signee, went 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double and five runs batted in. Hailey Roe went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBI. Quinn Ballengee also hit a home run and drove in two. Olivia Pelfrey was 3 for 4 and winning pitcher Jess Terry 2 for 4. Maddie Meadows had two RBI.
In the nightcap, Shaylee Lunsford pitched a no-hitter. Sydni Burko went 3 for 3 with a homer and a trio of RBI. K.K. Wallis homered, stole three bases and drove in three. Hayden Hicks was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Olivia Pelfrey drove in two.
First game
PARKERSBURG 100 0 -- 1 3 5
CABELL MIDLAND 717 2 -- 17 16 0
Louderman, Jones (3) and Allen; Terry and Pelfrey.
Hitting: Terry 2-4, Lucas 4-4 2B 2 HR 4 RBI, Pelfrey 3-4 3B, Roe 3-4 HR 4 RBI, Ballengee 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Meadows 2B 2 RBI, Burko 2B, Dorsey 2 SB.
Second game
PARKERSBURG 000 0 -- 0 0 1
CABELL MIDLAND 025 9 -- 16 11 0
Holbart and Marks; Lunsford and Pelfrey, Rose.
Hitting: (CM) Wallis HR 3 RBI 3 SB, Pelfrey 2B 2 RBI, Burko 3-3 HR 3 RBI, Hicks 2-3 2B 3 RBI, McKaughan 2B, Rose 2 SB.
COAL GROVE 11, CHESAPEAKE 0: Jaidyn Griffith went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and five RBI to lead the Hornets past the host Panthers.
Addi Dillow went 2 for 2 with a homer, triple and three RBI. Rylee Harmon smashed a three-run homer. Kaleigh Murphy pitched a one-hit shutout.
COAL GROVE 400 34 -- 11 11 0
CHESAPEAKE 000 00 -- 0 1 4
Murphy and Griffith; Bowman, Webb (4) and Bishop.
Hitting: (CG) Murphy 2B, Dillow 2-2 3B HR 3 RBI, Harmon HR 3 RBI, Griffith 3-4 HR 5 RBI.
ROCK HILL 14, PORTSMOUTH 10: The Redwomen scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to overcome a 7-3 deficits and beat the Trojans in Pedro, Ohio.
Tori Adkins hit a grand slam for Rock Hill. Makenzie Hanshaw went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI. Karlee Gillispie went 4 for 4 with four RBI. Kylee Howard was 2 for 4 and Abby Morrison 2 for 3. Howard earned the win. Madison Perry went 3 for 5 with two RBI for Portsmouth. Faith Phillips was 4 for 4. Ianna Carr went 3 for 4 and drove in two.
PORTSMOUTH 031 211 2 -- 10 15 2
ROCK HILL 120 0(10)1 x -- 14 15 7
Phillips, Dickerson (5) and Born; Howard and Hanshaw.
Hitting: (P) Ramey 2B, Perry 3-5 2B 2 RBI, Phillips 4-4, Carr 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Johnson 2B; (RH) Howard 2-4 2B, Hanshaw 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Adkins HR 4 RBI, Morrison 2-3, Gillispie 4-4 4 RBI.
ASHLAND 7, BOYD COUNTY 2: Kenzi Robinson was the winning pitcher as the host Kittens (6-7) beat the Lions (10-5). Lauren Spears went 3 for 4 for Ashland. Haylee Thornsberry was 2 for 3 for Boyd County.
GREEN WINS TWO: Kaylee Blankenship went 3 for 3 with two RBI to lead the Bobcats to an 8-4 triumph over New Boston. Kame Sweeney was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Gracie Daniels earned the win. Shelby Easter went 3 for 3 for the Tigers. Dylan O'Rourke drove in two.
Ava Jenkins went 4 for 5 with four RBI to pace Green to a 13-3 win over Western-Pike. Kasey Kimbler drove in three. Winning pitcher Emily Brady was 3 for 5, Kailyn Neal 2 for 3 and Charli Blevins 2 for 4.
ATHENS 14, MEIGS 2: Olivia Banks hit a three-run homer run to spark the Bulldogs (16-4 overall, 8-1 Tri-Valley Conference) to a win over the Marauders (8-7, 3-5) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Ashleigh James was the winning pitcher.
Baseball
HUNTINGTON HIGH 4, FAIRLAND 2: Brenden Shepherd went 2 for 3, scored two runs and was the winning pitcher as the Highlanders beat the Dragons at Cook-Holbrook Field.
The Highlanders scored three runs in the first inning and one in the third before Gavin Hunt drove in Fairland's runs in the fifth.
FAIRLAND 000 020 0 -- 2 5 0
HUNTINGTON 301 000 x -- 4 7 1
Rogers, Trevethan (2), G. Hunt (4) and Perry; Shepherd and Shouldis.
Hitting: (H) Shepherd 2-3.
ASHLAND 14, FAIRVIEW 0: Nick Jividen hurled a one-hitter and Jack Heineman drove in four runs as the homestanding Tomcats (6-7) blasted the Eagles (9-8). Jividen and Eli Miller each had two hits. Miller had three RBI and Carson Johnson two.
POINT PLEASANT 6, WAHAMA 3: The Big Blacks (5-2) came back from three runs down to beat the visiting White Falcons (2-3). Winning pitcher Joel Beattie went 2 for 3. Tanner Mitchell drove in two runs.
RIVER VALLEY 3, NELSONVILLE-YORK 2: Isiah Harkins' walk-off single drove in Chase Barber as the Raiders beat the Buckeyes in Bidwell, Ohio. Barber struck out nine in earning the win. Mason Rhoades and Ethan Cline each had two hits for River Valley.
GREEN 10, WESTERN-PIKE 0: Wiley Sanders went 3 for 4 with five RBI to lead the Bobcats (3-10) past the Indians in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Levi Singleton picked up the win and went 2 for 4.
RACELAND 10, GREENUP COUNTY 2: Michael Meade had three of the Rams' 11 hits and Conner Hughes scored three runs in a victory over the visiting Musketeers (6-9). Jake Heighton was the winner as Raceland improved to 11-4.
ATHENS 1, MEIGS 0: Cameron Niese struck out seven and pitched a no-hitter as the Bulldogs (11-5 overall, 8-1 TVC) defeated the the Marauders (8-6, 7-1) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Tanner McCune singled in Will Ginder in the eighth inning. Niese was 3 for 4.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG WINS TWO: The Pirates (9-3) defeated Portsmouth 3-2 and Lucasville Valley 5-0.
Logan Davis, Alex Thomas and Nathan Sylvia won singles matches against the Trojans. Against the Indians, Davis, Sylvia and Austin Collier won singles matches. Preslee Etterling and Thomas combined for a doubles win, as did Gavin Rase and Alex Meyers.